They approve starting a possible recall against Nicolás Maduro

The National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela reported this Monday that it approved three requests to start the procedure for a possible recall referendum of the president’s mandate Nicholas Maduro.

“The CNE approved this Monday three requests to start the procedure for an eventual activation of a referendum to recall the mandate of the President of the Republic,

Nicholas Maduro“, the agency said on its Twitter account.

He also pointed out that the approved requests were driven by the Venezuelan Movement for the Recall (Move), Todos Unidos por el Revocatorio Referendum and the National Executive Committee of Confedejunta in conjunction with the National and International Democracy Committee.

“The groups declare their intention to become promoters of a request to activate the recall referendum, which is the first step in accordance with the provisions of the regulations to regulate the promotion and request for recall referendums of popular election mandates,” explained the CNE.

He added that the eventual activation of this process will require that 20% of those registered in the electoral register of the country express “their will”, ratified with their signatures, as established in article 72 of the constitution.

“Declared this Monday the origin of the requests, the National Electoral Board must now prepare a schedule for the collection of these wills,” the entity said.

Hours before, the spokesman for Mover Nelson Chitty La Roche called for the activation of the referendum to revoke Maduro from office and that, in this way, there is social peace.

“We want a referendum recall (…) so that there is social peace, so that there is institutional confidence and so that there is illusion, hope in the future on the part of Venezuelans,” Chitty La Roche told reporters at the headquarters of the National Electoral Council (CNE). .

Maduro was elected in presidential elections held in May 2018 and was sworn in for his second term (2019-2025) before the former National Constituent Assembly on the 24th of that same month, but he also did so again on January 10, 2019 before the Supreme Court. of Justice (TSJ).

The Venezuelan magna carta establishes that the president must take the oath on January 10 of the year in which his term of office begins, but before Parliament.

Maduro did not swear before Parliament due to an alleged “disrespect” of the Legislative entity to the TSJ.

In this regard, Chitty La Rosa explained that they have presented “a citizen claim” to the CNE because they are still waiting “for the timetable to be presented to initiate the mechanisms, the protocol, which leads to the activation of the referendum recall”.