They ask Elon Musk to pay 13,000 million dollars for allegedly designing Tesla’s purchase of SolarCity as a “rescue”

Several investors in the electric vehicle manufacturer say that the multifaceted businessman pressured the members of the Tesla board to carry out such an acquisition.

A group of Tesla investors asked Joseph Slights, judge of the Chancery Court of Delaware (USA), on Tuesday to force Elon Musk to pay 13,000 million dollars for allegedly designing the purchase of SolarCity as a “rescue” by the electric vehicle maker in 2016, reports Bloomberg.



“At all times Musk intended the acquisition to be a bailout, and Musk was the most important person to make that happen,” Randall Baron, attorney for the plaintiffs, argued during today’s court session.

The magistrate, who has announced that his ruling will be available in about three months, will have to decide whether the multifaceted businessman – who at that time was the president and largest shareholder of SolarCity— “was on both sides of the deal and enforced it at the expense of Tesla shareholders.”

What happened?

Investors believe that the company specializing in solar energy at the time was “insolvent” and not worth the $2.6 billion that was paid for it. For this reason, their legal representatives have asked Slights to force Musk to return the shares granted to him under the agreement, now valued at 13,000 million dollars, or to pay them compensation worth between 1,400 and 2,400 million dollars.

At the time of the acquisition, the businessman had a 22% stake in both Tesla and SolarCity. Last July he stated that, “since it was a stock-for-stock transaction and he owned almost exactly the same percentage of both, there was not none financial gain“.

Musk also said he did not put any pressure on the car company’s board members, saying the deal was part of the plan to create affordable vehicles with green power supplies.

“Fake Narrative”

But Baron considers this to be a “false narrative” to hide the true purpose of the deal, since, he noted, Tesla acquired the “failed company” in a growing market. “He controlled the process and the board by hiding key information,” he said.

Musk’s lawyers called the SolarCity purchase “product of fair dealing” approved by 85% of Tesla shareholders, detailing that the solar energy company was fully solvent and never considered filing for bankruptcy protection, selling assets or hiring restructuring advisers.

“Tesla acquired SolarCity at a fair price after a fair process, and Musk did not control the board that unanimously approved this transaction or the shareholders that overwhelmingly voted in favor of it,” Evan Chesler, an attorney for the multifaceted businessman, said Tuesday.

