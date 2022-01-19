They build a replica of a tricorder from Star Trek: Voyager

Even though the series finale aired nearly 20 years ago, the technology in Star Trek: Voyager (and even TNG) still looks convincingly futuristic, and we’d happily trade in our foldable smartphones like the Galaxy ZFold 3 or the SurfaceDuo 2 for this amazing recreation of one of the tricorders of the Voyager.

Producing a sci-fi television series based on one of the most beloved franchises of all time doesn’t come cheap. Not only do you have to build stand-up sets that recreate the interior of a giant starship, there are also alien worlds to build, tons of special effects, and mountains of futuristic props for the cast to interact with. According Hackaday, for Star Trek: Voyager, the second continuation of the successful Star Trek: The Next Generation, there were plans to introduce an updated design for the ubiquitous tricorder, a futuristic PDA that can do almost anything you require, but the concept sketches were replaced with accessories inherited from TNG to keep costs down.

At least some fans of Star Trek: Voyager felt it was a gross injustice, though instead of voicing his concerns during a question-and-answer session at a convention of star trekThey set out to build the Voyager Tricorder, as they call it, in real life. The first version that he YouTuber Mangy_Dog (a user interface designer who is also an expert in electronics) it took more than a year in build it was impressively capable and seemed straight out of the 24th century. But when a friend commissioned a replica of the tricorder for himself, Mangy_Dog jumped at the chance to completely update the accessory inside and out, and while it took several years to complete, the results look even better than anything Hollywood has ever offered.

Mangy_Dog has delved into the design and engineering process behind the build of the Voyager Tricord V2 in three videos. The first video addresses some of the challenges of the hardware itself, including custom PCBs and issues with supplying high-quality displays, while the second video delves into the custom UI and animations created for the accessory, which are generated and rendered on the fly, rather than just pre-rendered videos that play in a queue. The third video It delves much deeper into the internal hardware, including the custom PCB built for the project and the extensive code that powers it.

In addition to the LCD screens displaying what appear to be standard Starfleet user interfaces, the Voyager Tricorder V2 includes countless touch-sensitive buttons that are used to change modes or activate secret functions after a long press. There are also blinking, flashing, and pulsing LED lights throughout the device, making it look like the tricorder is actually scanning and interacting with its surroundings, when in reality the only thing this tricorder replica can do is get other fans of star trek feel envy.