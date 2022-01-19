They create a Family Medicine unit in the center of Puerto del Rosario II

The Health Area of ​​Fuerteventura, dependent on the Ministry of Health of the Government of the Canary Islands, launches a new Family and Community Medicine unit at the Puerto del Rosario II Arístides Hernández Moran Health Center with the incorporation of a medical professional of Family in order to continue promoting care in consultations and increase the care capacity of the Primary Care health center.

The creation of this new unit supposes the reassignment of the patients treated in this health center, improving the doctor-patient quota. A nurse will be assigned to this Family and Community Medicine unit who will join the center soon.

The director of the Health Area of ​​Fuerteventura, Sandra Celis, shows her satisfaction with this improvement. “The creation of this new position is in line with the strategic lines of the Ministry that seek to reinforce the Primary Care teams. In fact, the regional department has already hired one hundred percent of the doctors registered on the employment list of the Island,” he says.

For his part, the manager of the Island’s Health Services, José Luis Rodríguez, advanced that in the coming weeks it is expected to increase new quotas for other medical specialties.