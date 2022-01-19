They find the body of a baby in a Mexican prison and it is believed that it was used to traffic drugs | News Univision Latin America

Inside a troubled Mexican prison, an inmate found in a trash can the corpse of a newborn baby that he had an incision in the abdomen, which has aroused the suspicion that the infant could have been used as “mule” to introduce drugs into your body.
The discovery of the body of the minor, whose identity has not been revealed, if it is known, occurred on January 11 in the San Miguel prison, in the state of Puebla. An inmate saw him while he was looking for waste in a garbage can and immediately notified prison officials. At first it was reported that he was about three months old, but it was later clarified that he was six days old.
“It’s a horror story that tells itself,” expressed in an interview with Millennium, Saskia Niño de Rivera, co-founder of Reinserta, an organization that publicized the case after considering that a local media outlet reporting the incident had not generated an appropriate reaction from the government.
“What we know is that the baby has an incision in the abdomen, which also gives us to understand that perhaps it could have been used to bring drugs into the prison,” said Niño de Rivera, who demanded a punishment for the people responsible for this death.
Miguel Barbosa, governor of Puebla, reported on Monday in a videoconference that the State Prosecutor’s Office has taken charge of this “very serious” and “sinister” event. The official said he was confident that “soon” there will be results of the proceedings, of which “detail by detail” is pending.
“It is a very serious matter and a lot of crap is going to appear. A lot of crap and we are going to make it known once everything is accredited, ”said Barbosa, who advanced some of the questions that the Puebla Prosecutor’s Office was trying to clarify in the initial stage of its investigation.
“First, determine where the child was born…because he was not born inside the prison. Later, from the time he was born to the time his little dead body appeared, of a six-day-old boy. Third, his little body had surgery, the appendix. Fourth, how do they introduce the body of the baby (sic) to the prison? Who allows it? Who are the dads? ”Detailed the ruler.
A murder, drugs and dog fights
One of the clues is that they somehow put the baby’s corpse in jail and then they tried to get rid of it. Another is that they placed drugs in his body and extracted it. The idea that he was born and died in prison is not unreasonable either, considering that the corruption that prevails in Mexican prisons has allowed the partners of inmates and sex workers to stay with them for several days.
“How is it that the authorities have not realized that a dead or alive minor entered?”, questioned Niño de Rivera in the interview with Milenio. How can it be that they did not realize that there was a dead baby inside a garbage dump?… A child can be killed inside the prison, a dead child can enter and nobody notices, “he claimed.
The Reinserta organization, which focuses on children who grow up alongside their incarcerated parents, affirms that the San Miguel prison is overcrowded, there is a high rate of people serving sentences for sexual crimes against minors, and it has received a low rating. of the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH). He classifies it as a “self-governing” center.
An inmate was “brutally murdered” on December 6 and three weeks later a fight was recorded. Reinserta warns that in that penitentiary drugs are manufactured, prostitutes are allowed to enter, inmates are charged every time they take roll call and bets are placed on dog fights.
“The dead dogs, after the fights, are taken out in garbage bags outside the prison. This time what was found in the garbage cans was the body of a baby,” Reinserta lamented in a statement.
To keep this issue relevant, the group launched the #JusticiaBebe Twitter campaign.
The National Human Rights Commission had reported that it would attract the case and begin its own investigations, but this Wednesday it clarified that it will leave that power to the state agency. What he did reiterate was his demand for “a comprehensive and exhaustive investigation to be carried out to clarify the facts and find him or those responsible for the death of the minor.”
A few days ago, the commission asked the government of Puebla to reinforce surveillance, security, review and entry controls in the San Miguel prison. In addition, it asked the prison authorities to exercise their functions to “guarantee proper governance within” the prison, without violating the human rights of the inmates. At the moment it is unknown if these requirements have been applied.