They fine Necaxa and close the Victoria Stadium

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 19.01.2022 14:14:15





Bad news for Necaxa, a club that was fined and saw closed the victory stadium for violating restrictions COVID-19 last weekend, announced the director of regulations of the municipality of Aguascalientes, David Angeles Castaneda.

The Ray did not abide by the rules and opened the doors of the building for the Day 2 match against Rayados, for which the stadium was closed and the club received a fine of 120 thousand pesos.

“We had 17 closures, of the 17 I can tell you that 10 have been grocery and convenience stores, the victory stadium, a casino and the other five are nightclubs, bars and canteens”, said David Ángeles.

The stadium will be closed 15 days, so the measure will only affect the ball lightning of the Women’s MX League, who have a home game on January 24, 2022 and on the 28th against Cougars Y Chivas respectively.

The official explained that he felt it was a act of rebellion the fact that the victory stadium had people in the stands after it was previously established that there would be no public shows during the past weekend.

“We feel like a kind of rebellion the theme that the soccer game was made this Friday, because the decree was already there, they were already aware that there should be no public shows, so obviously yes, on the subject of shows, all are canceled. The fine will be 120 thousand pesos”, he sentenced.

Necaxa has party of MX League at Victory until February 5, when they face Pachuca and they must pay the fine to have the closure seals removed, as well as abide by the percentage of capacity allowed by the state government.