They reveal that Jamie Lynn was against freeing Britney Spears: “Not in a million years will she be free”

The lawsuit between Britney Spears and her sister, Jamie Lynn, has raised problems from the past with other people and among them stands out Sam Lutfi, who was the singer’s former manager and one of her great friends for a long time.

Jamie Lynn recently released her book in which she talks about her private life, including the complicated relationship with the “princess of pop” whom I would have always supported get rid of guardianshipunder which he was for 13 years in charge of his father.

In this regard, Britney was quick to respond on social networks and assured that her sister was one of the people who betrayed her during the time she was under guardianship always supporting her father, because she would have financially benefited of it.

Despite Jamie Lynn’s refusal and the fact that she has expressed support for her sister, a new Britney’s ally resurfaced on Twitter noting that since 2017 he had offered legal and financial help to the family for the legal conflict that the singer was going through.

This is Sam Lutfi, who worked with the interpreter of “Toxic” between 2007 and 2008, the one who sent several messages on his Twitter account where he assures that Jamie Lynn’s support for Britney was short-lived, because after that he became on his father’s side and on one occasion he yelled at him that “not in a million years will her sister be free”.

Former manager with restraining order

Sam Lutfi was accused of working with other people who wanted to help Britney Spears end her guardianship, so the family requested a restriction order against him for which until now he cannot approach the singer despite the fact that he has already been free since last November.

This is not the only restraining order that he had to face, as the family also accused him of having kept her sedated to prevent her from facing some conflicts in her private life, something to which he defended himself by assuring that it was false and that they did it because it was the only one who wanted to help her.

Sam Lutfi, former manager of Britney Spears. Photo: Instagram @welikesam

This is not the first time that Lutfi has appeared in singer defense, Well, last year he shared a series of audios on his Instagram account in which Britney Spears allegedly claims to want to end the guardianship.

In addition, the star of “Gimme More” denounce that her father would have threatened her with not seeing her children again, so she asks to finish with him as soon as possible legal process to regain his freedom.

“Hello, this is Britney Spears. It’s Sunday the 18th. I just want you to know that I want out of this conservatorship. My guardian has blackmailed me with visits to my babies. I am confined, restricted and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand that the state of California to review this case because I feel it is illegal. Goodbye, “heard in one of the audios.

