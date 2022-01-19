This iPhone 13 case is the best on the market and these are the reasons

There are literally thousands of iPhone cases to choose from, but after five months of testing hundreds of them with a 13 Pro Max, I can confidently say I have a favorite. Totallee’s hybrid case is not only compatible with Apple’s convenient MagSafe charging technology, but also offers a super-slim, protective aesthetic.

I love the minimalist case that blends form and function. And while Totallee is typically known for its ultra-slim cases with minimal drop protection, I was intrigued that this iPhone hybrid option adds a higher level of protection while keeping the product lightweight.

Much of this added durability comes from a strong TPU rubber frame that surrounds the phone’s edges and protects the camera. Not only will this allow you to securely hold the iPhone, but it extends like a lip to protect the screen, even preventing it from cracking from early drops in testing.

I ran head-to-head tests against Apple’s MagSafe Silicone ($49) and MagSafe Leather ($59) options, and Totallee’s protector is not only less expensive, but also excels in durability,

The back of the case is made of clear, glossy plastic, giving you the opportunity to show off the color of your iPhone. I liked the way my Sierra Blue iPhone showed through, and was thankful that the transparent nature didn’t distort color.

In keeping with the ultra-slim nature of Totallee’s other cases, the Hybrid MagSafe case is remarkably thin, adding 0.3 inches in thickness to a bare iPhone 13 Pro Max when attached, while the Apple case adds 0.7 inches in thickness. .

Apple’s MagSafe functionality is intended to make wireless charging easy and works with all MagSafe accessories. In my tests, I was able to fit it into the MagSafe Duo, a stand-alone MagSafe charger on a table, Anker’s magnetic charging pucks, and a MagSafe puck built into a stand. You can leave it on any compatible wireless charger with everything and case and rest easy knowing that the battery is filling up.

Buy Totallee cases for iPhone 13

If, like us, you want to test the quality of this case for your Apple phone, you can order it through Amazon for USD$39.

So yeah, $39 might seem like a lot for such a lightweight case, but it’s the perfect minimalist companion for any size iPhone 13.

And after putting it to the test, including some planned and unplanned drops, I’d say it’s worth the price.