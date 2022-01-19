This is how Day 1 of the National League will look like at the start of the Clausura-2022 tournament

2022-01-17

The Honduran National League made official this day that the tournament opening-2022 cIt will begin this Wednesday, January 19, this after the start was delayed a few days due to different inconveniences.

SEE MORE: The ups and downs of the 10 National League clubs for Clausura-2022

And it is that the clubs last week voted in favor of rescheduling the start of the contest after Motagua Y Royal Spain request the suspension of their matches by appealing to article 27 by the players who summoned them to the Honduran national team for the friendly against Colombia.

After the request of blues and aurinegros, marathon, Platense, Life, Honduran Progress Y Real society they sent a letter to the League in which they recalled the agreement the calls “would not affect the normal course of the tournament” and requested that it play completely or be suspended completely.