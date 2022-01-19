This is how Day 1 of the National League will look like at the start of the Clausura-2022 tournament

2022-01-17
The Honduran National League made official this day that the tournament opening-2022 cIt will begin this Wednesday, January 19, this after the start was delayed a few days due to different inconveniences.
And it is that the clubs last week voted in favor of rescheduling the start of the contest after Motagua Y Royal Spain request the suspension of their matches by appealing to article 27 by the players who summoned them to the Honduran national team for the friendly against Colombia.
After the request of blues and aurinegros, marathon, Platense, Life, Honduran Progress Y Real society they sent a letter to the League in which they recalled the agreement the calls “would not affect the normal course of the tournament” and requested that it play completely or be suspended completely.
TEJEDA WANTS TO BE A SCORER IN THE BLUE🦅 Striker Ángel Tejeda can already be seen celebrating goals in the Nacional with the Motagua shirt. What he said in the run-up to the start of the championship.
Posted by Diario Deportivo Diez on Monday, January 17, 2022
The Life was one of those affected. The leadership commanded by the businessman louis cross, I had already booked the hotel in Tegucigalpa where they would travel this Friday and then move on Saturday to danli and face the UPN. In addition, they would stay there in the capital for Wednesday against Motagua.
THIS IS HOW THE FIRST MATCH WILL BE PLAYED + TRANSMISSION
First day, Wednesday, January 19
5:00 PM UPN vs. Life (Broadcasts Mega TV)
7:00PM Olympia vs. Royal Society (Transmits TSI)
7:15PM Honduras Progress vs. Motagua (Transmits Tigo Sport)
7:15PM Victory vs. Real Spain (Transmits Tigo Sport)
Thursday January 20
7:06 p.m. Marathon vs. Platense (Transmits TDTV)
Second day, Saturday January 22
7:15 p.m. Honduras Progress vs. UPN
7:30 p.m. Victory vs. Real society
Sunday January 23
4:00 p.m. Motagua vs. Life
4:06 p.m. Marathon vs. Olympia
5:00 p.m. Platense vs. Royal Spain