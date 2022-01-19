This is how Jhonier Leal manipulated the cell phones of his relatives after the double murder

According to the accusing body, the “window of death, that is, the period of time in which the double homicide was committed would have been between 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 and 5:56 a.m. on November 22. of November. Photo: Taken from Facebook

One of the most revealing tests of the Prosecutor’s Office is an analysis of the connectivity of the cell phones of Mauricio Leal and his mother, Marleny Hernández, whose devices would have been used moments after his murder at the hands of Jhonier Leal, according to the investigative body.

To reach that conclusion, prosecutor Mario Burgos, was based on a piece of information provided in the autopsy of the corpses, which indicates that the mother and son would have been attacked about 30 or 40 hours before the time of the medical intervention, which took place on Tuesday, November 23 at the Medicine facilities Legal.

Subtracting the hours indicated by the forensic specialists, the Prosecutor’s Office indicates that there was a “window of death” (space of time in which the double homicide was committed). That period would have been between 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, 2021 and 5:56 a.m. on November 22 of the same year. Time in which, according to Jhonier Leal’s affidavit, he had been in a deep sleep because “he had taken valerian.”

This last detail was also denied by the prosecutor’s evidence, since the record of the use of data from his cell phone, from the night of November 21 to November 22, had a fairly high activity, except for the moment “in which he would be committing the murder and arranging the scene to make it look like a suicide.”

“The analysis with the data connection time shows that in the line of behavior 58 data use activities were recorded in the early morning, from 00:01 (November 22) to 10:32 am (November 22). ) with an average duration of 1,316 seconds and although there were hours of high duration peaks, there are low peaks where Jhonier was busy, attempting on the life of his mother and his brother Mauricio leal”.

According to the documents presented at the hearing, the cell phones of the two deceased also showed spikes in Internet connection with data usage, quite high, after being attacked with a knife, according to the times indicated by Legal Medicine. The first corresponds to the cell phone of Marleny Hernández, which was manipulated after midnight on November 21 and until 3:51 am on November 22, approximately.

“Only 35 data usage activities were recorded. What does the Attorney General’s Office want to highlight? First, the place where the cell phone was found, her room and not the room where the body was found, and additionally that it was manipulated when the person, Marleny Hernández, was deceased. Who’s at home? Jhonier Leal, only him. Your cell phone had too high data traffic, so Jhonier Leal was not so asleep, but was planning this criminal act, ended the life and later modified the scene. And, what’s more, in that interval of time, before Jhonier left the house, he continues to manipulate Marleny’s cell phone, which he operated once he leaves the house, there he stops touching the cellular mobile equipment, which was manipulated until Johnier Leal was inside the house,” said Prosecutor Mario Burgos.

Something similar happened with Mauricio Leal’s cell phone, whose data movement record went from being almost nil during the last hours of the night of November 21, and the first hours of November 22, to have a peak of activity that lasted from 5:38 a.m. to 10:27 a.m. the day the two lifeless bodies were found.

“During the window of death, where he would have been killed, there was no data use, because to create voice notes and to make notes on Mauricio’s cell phone blog, internet is not needed, but high peaks are observed after 7:00: 17 am at 10:12 am Here Jhonier Leal Hernández was in the house rejecting the calls made by the employees to Mauricio and answering the messages so that Jair would not go up to the employee”, Burgos added.

Those voice notes and notes on the cell phone blog mentioned by the prosecutor, correspond to an audio recorded by Jhonier, with his voice but posing as his brother Mauricio, in which he said “sorry for everything, I love you”, to support the version of the alleged suicide. In relation to the blog note, it is a text, as if it had been written by Mauricio, in which he points out alleged problems and previous attempts to commit suicide.

This is just one of the pieces of evidence presented during the application for insurance measure, with which the Prosecutor’s Office intends that Jhonier Leal be sent to prison, from where he will continue to attend the criminal process that is being carried out against him.

