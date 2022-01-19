This is the only navigation app that could dethrone Google Maps according to experts

Google Maps is not the most comprehensive mapping and navigation platform. This other alternative has managed to overcome it.

Google Maps It is not considered as the best navigation and maps application. At least not according to the latest data from the consulting firm Counterpoint Research, which after analyzing the main location and mapping services, have determined that HERE It is, today, the platform that offers the best results in all categories.

According to analysts, HERE leads the ranking of navigation services for the fifth consecutive year, beating such major rivals as Google Maps and TomTom. Much of its success is due to the expansion process that the platform has carried out in the last eighteen months, allying itself with new partners and increasing its user base.

HERE is the best map and navigation platform in 2022, according to CounterPoint

According to CounterPont, HERE it has become the quintessential navigation and mapping platform for a number of reasons. Among them is its ability to offer multiple tools aimed at enabling other companies to develop, license and integrate its own product solutions, based on HERE technology. It is also one of the most open, neutral and privacy-focused among those analyzed.

For its part, Google Maps occupies the second position, obtaining good scores in terms of completeness, coverage, points of interest and the fact that it always has up-to-date data.

They also highlight the augmented reality functions of Google Maps and the increase in the number of tools aimed at visualizing data analytics. However, Google’s platform lags behind HERE and TomTom in the automotive and enterprise sectors.

Speaking of TomTom, from CounterPoint they have chosen this platform as the third in the ranking, highlighting proposals such as its cartography and navigation products with the intention of conquering new opportunities, such as services for electric vehicles or the “digital cockpit” function for new generation cars.

Does all this mean that Google Maps is not the best map and navigation app for consumers? Taking into account that the platform is completely free Unlike other proposals analyzed, and which continues to be the leader in terms of data scope, coverage, points of interest, augmented reality and other aspects, probably not. However, it is true that the platform still has work ahead of it if it wants to become a essential element within the automotive industry through its mapping services.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, Google Maps

Subscribe to Disney+ for only €8.99! to subscribe

3 months of Amazon Audible FREE! Access over 90,000 original audiobooks and podcasts Free Trial