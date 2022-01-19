Within the multiple personalities that coincided with Vicente Fernandez in life, some luminaries stand out for their brightness on stage. Chente not only shared his talent with Mexican artists, he took it beyond our borders like that epic song who recorded some parts in English with the legendary singer Tony Bennett, this epic moment has a video that today we remember just over a month after the departure of the legendary Charro de Huentitán.

On that occasion Vincent Fernandez was encouraged to interpret some stanzas English and recorded the song with great ease along with another giant of the stage like Tony Bennett who to date is still active and remembers Chente as one of the best singers with whom he shared. Tony currently shared the stage with Lady Gaga, Adele, Marc Anthony, Juan Luis Guerra, Miguel Bosé and Chayanne.

Related news

Tony Bennett was an American singer who at 95 years of age is still active and who recently released an album and a video with his best duets where of course the great Vicente Fernández appears. That December 12, 2021 where Chente died, Tony took time to say goodbye to his great friend from Guadalajara on social networks.

There is no doubt that the musical genius of Vicente Fernandez is recognized all over the world, a song in English is a milestone that few Spanish-speaking musicians achieve in their careers. That is why the duet with Tony Bennett has great meaning for music lovers.

This is the SONG that Vicente Fernández recorded in ENGLISH with Tony Bennett | VIDEO

The song, next to a video, was recorded in Guadalajara, inside Chente’s studio at the Rancho de Los 3 Potrillos, so Tony Bennett’s team had to go to the pearl of Guadalajara to be able to record the song in English of the two titans of music.

The song is named Come back to me, also known as return to me, created exclusively for the Duetos album by Tony Bennett. The story tells that Vicente Fernandez He put some conditions to be able to record the song with Bennett’s team, among which they highlight that he would choose the song to interpret.

This video shows Tony Bennett with Vicente Fernandez interpreting a song: