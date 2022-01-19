This is the SONG that Vicente Fernández recorded in ENGLISH with Tony Bennett | VIDEO

Admin 33 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 20 Views

Within the multiple personalities that coincided with Vicente Fernandez in life, some luminaries stand out for their brightness on stage. Chente not only shared his talent with Mexican artists, he took it beyond our borders like that epic song who recorded some parts in English with the legendary singer Tony Bennett, this epic moment has a video that today we remember just over a month after the departure of the legendary Charro de Huentitán.

On that occasion Vincent Fernandez was encouraged to interpret some stanzas English and recorded the song with great ease along with another giant of the stage like Tony Bennett who to date is still active and remembers Chente as one of the best singers with whom he shared. Tony currently shared the stage with Lady Gaga, Adele, Marc Anthony, Juan Luis Guerra, Miguel Bosé and Chayanne.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

They accuse the Montaner family of not being what they seem: envy and manipulation to order

Ricky Montaner and his fiancée Stefi Roitman are now husband and wife. But their wedding …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved