This Samsung Galaxy has a 70 euro discount on Amazon

The Korean smartphone drops in price on Amazon, although only for a limited time.

you can get him Samsung Galaxy M32 and pay less than 260 euros. you take it with 70 euro discount already one of the lowest prices that we have seen

Finding a cheap and complete mobile around 200 euros is not an easy task. It seems that only companies like Xiaomi or realme can offer something like this. However, in the Samsung catalog there are also very interesting options.

The Korean smartphone arrives with a Super AMOLED screen, a processor MediaTek, 4 rear cameras and one huge battery, among other features. We tell you everything you need to know.

Buy the Samsung mobile at the best price

The Samsung smartphone presents us a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh. The Korean firm is a benchmark with its screens, you will enjoy a colorful and fluid panel. The best place to enjoy your favorite movies and series.

Under its chassis is the Helium G80, one of the chips manufactured by China’s MediaTek. In this offer comes along with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, some more than interesting numbers. You won’t have problems using day-to-day applications, it will perform without difficulty.

MediaTek Helio G80

6.4″ Super AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz screen

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory

4 rear cameras

5,000mAh 25W battery

Headphone jack, NFC, FM radio

Samsung’s smartphone incorporates a quad sensor with a main camera 64 megapixels, a wide angle 8-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 20 megapixel camera.

The Korean terminal also has a battery of 5,000mAh and one 25W fast charge. We do not forget your traditional headphone jack, neither of the FM radio, a feature difficult to find nowadays.

There is not much more to add, you can receive at home a whole Samsung Galaxy for less than 260 euros. A complete and balanced mobile, with a 90 Hz Super AMOLED screen, 4 cameras and a huge battery that won’t let you down. Thanks to Amazon you will enjoy fast and free shippingdon’t think about it too much.

