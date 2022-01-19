this Xiaomi monitor pulls its price even further for a limited time

The Xiaomi 1C is a cheap 23.8-inch monitor with Full HD resolution. Take advantage, which now falls to 114.95 euros on Amazon.

Xiaomi’s immense catalog also has room for a monitor, of course, that is characterized by the good relationship between its features and its price. We talk to you about Xiaomi 1C, which has a size of 23.8 inches, resolution Full HD and a price of 149.99 euros. If you need a monitor, pay close attention to this one, as it falls to the €114.95 in amazon, becoming a cheap alternative more than interesting.

In addition to save 35 euros, with this purchase you will get a practical monitor ideal for working, studying or watching series. It has everything we should ask of a cheap screen, from that good sharpness to functions such as reduced blue light to protect eyesight. If you look at its design, you will see that it has a modern aesthetic with reduced bezels. In short, a complete option for just over 100 euros. if you want the 27-inch Xiaomi 1C, you can also buy it on Amazon for a few 200 euros.

Buy this Xiaomi Full HD monitor for 114.95 euros

The Xiaomi 1C is a monitor with a modern design, with those reduced frames that we were talking about that help to enjoy an immersive experience. In addition, it has a compact size, with a thickness also reduced (7.3 millimeters) so that you can place it without any problem wherever you need it. In addition, this monitor can be tilt forward and backward.

Specifically, it is a screen 23.8 inches with Full HD resolution, IPS technology and a field of view of 178 degrees. Thus, you will be able to enjoy the content with a good level of sharpness and good color reproduction. When it comes to protecting your eyesight, activate the reduced blue light mode, which will allow you to work more comfortably and reduce eye stress.

If you need a complete monitor without spending a lot of money, you already know that you can get this Xiaomi 1C for 114.95 euros. This is one of the lowest prices the display has been available at so far. Don’t let it go before the offer disappears or all available units are sold.

