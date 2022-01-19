Thousands of people sign petition against animal slaughter in Hong Kong

Denmark will burn dead minks to avoid contagion (2021) 0:47

More than 18,000 people have signed a petition against the culling of some 2,000 small animals in Hong Kong, including all hamsters in pet shops, over fears of COVID-19 transmission.



On Tuesday, Hong Kong authorities reported that 11 hamsters at the city’s Little Boss pet store had tested positive for the virus in preliminary results.

The animals were imported from the Netherlands in two batches, one on January 7 and one on December 22, according to Dr. Leung Siu-fai, director of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation.

The samples were taken after a 23-year-old worker at the store, located in Hong Kong’s busy Causeway Bay district, was confirmed to be infected with the delta variant on Monday.

In general, health authorities said the risk of transmission from animals to humans is possible, but low.

Samples taken in the environment of the store’s warehouse, where the small animals are kept, also confirmed the presence of traces of coronavirus, according to the authorities.

Authorities asked the store to hand over all of its small animals, including hamsters, rabbits, chinchillas and guinea pigs, and asked people who bought hamsters after Dec. 22 to hand over their animals for testing and euthanasia.

In addition, pet stores that sell hamsters have been asked to deliver the animals.

The importation of all small animals into the city has been suspended and all pet shops that sell hamsters have been asked to cease operations immediately.

These pet stores will be allowed to reopen once all of their small animals have been tested and their results come back negative, officials added.

Authorities said Tuesday that they will also review quarantine measures for small imported animals, including the possibility of testing before and after arrival.

“We cannot rule out the possibility that when these animals were imported they were already carriers of the coronavirus. In light of this, we cannot rule out the possibility that people in contact with these animals are at increased risk (of infection),” he said. Tuesday at a press conference Dr. Edwin Tsui, head of the Center for Sanitary Protection of the Department of Health.

Campaign to stop an “unfair and brutal” decision

A petition posted on the online campaign platform Change.org against the government’s decision had gathered more than 18,000 signatures as of Wednesday morning local time.

“All pet owners know that their pets’ lives are as important as their own, but the Hong Kong government doesn’t see this,” the petition said.

“They do not recognize that the lives of animals are not the object of their selfish development, and that the act of testing pets for scientific research and euthanizing them regardless of whether or not they test positive is ruthless and cruel,” he adds. .

“A pet is its owner’s best friend, and due to government orders, thousands of people could unjustifiably lose their most beloved companions. With your help, we can successfully convince the government that their decision is unfair and brutal, and you could help save dozens of animals into loving homes and happy lives,” it reads.

infected animals

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been documented cases of COVID-19 in animals that likely picked up the virus from humans, but there is less evidence to suggest the possibility of transmission from animals. to humans.

In November 2020, Denmark said it had found a mutated strain of the coronavirus among its mink population that had spread to humans. In response, the government announced the culling of 17 million mink to stop its spread.