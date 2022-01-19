Three reasons why Cruz Azul will fight the Clausura 2022 tournament

Cruz Azul was well reinforced, it has a player base that has known each other and worked together for a long time and an experienced coaching staff to fight for the title.

The Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX has already started and, after the first two days, Cruz Azul is one of the three clubs that share the top of the standings. In addition to the Pumas of UNAM and Pachuca, no other teams are undefeated with two wins in as many games this semester.

Juan Reynoso let nine players go, awaits the departure of three more and, for now, has been reinforced with five. However, the Machine is looking for three other signings: a central defender with a left-handed profile, a center forward and a right winger. They have until February 1 to close them.

The Celestes have shown that they have the potential to fight for the title. Several experts have pointed out that the level that Cruz Azul presents this semester is similar to that seen in the Clausura 2021. Do we already know how that story ended? With the ninth in La Noria after 23 and a half years. Check here the reasons why we believe we can fight for the title this tournament.

1. Fair reinforcements

At the moment, five players have arrived: Alejandro Mayorga (there was only one left side), Uriel Antuna (Orbelin Pineda), Carlos Rodriguez (Louis Romo), Erik Lyra (Yoshimar Yotun) and Christian Tabo (Robert Alvarado). And there are still three to come: a center back with a left-handed profile (Alexis Peña), a forward (Jonathan Rodríguez) and a right winger (Walter Montoya).

For Juan Reynoso, it is not necessary to replace Josué Reyes or Andrés Gudiño, since he will use players from the academy. And he never considered the three transferable, so he doesn’t need to look for a signing for any of them either. The posts that left found their replacement and took a very short time to prove that they were the right men. More names? So that?

2. Player base

Although it seems that Cruz Azul let even La Noria’s dog go, the truth is that the team of honor maintained a firm base that has been working together for several years and that was already a champion with the club. José de Jesús Corona, Sebastián Jurado, Julio Domínguez, Shaggy Martínez, Adrián Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Nacho Rivero, Rafael Baca, Pol Fernández, Bryan Angulo and Santiago Giménez: 12 players. They are joined by Quick Mendoza and Rómulo Otero, who played little last tournament but are ready to take the field today.

3. An experienced coaching staff

Juan Reynoso and his teammates on the coaching staff arrived at Cruz Azul a year ago, most of them were already together in Puebla, and others have been working at the club for a long time, so they know the rivals and also what they can call on from the basic forces. In addition, they know what their players can give before an injury.