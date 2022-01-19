Tickets for the Qatar World Cup go on sale with these prices

Look at this great goal by Christian Eriksen: he wants to go to Qatar 0:31

(CNN) — In just over 10 months, the best soccer players in the world will flock to Qatar for the World Cup and tickets have already been made available to the general public.

Prices vary depending on the match and seat category chosen, with tickets for the final ranging from $604 to $1,600.

It may seem like a high price, but by comparison, some official tickets to this year’s Super Bowl start at $5,950.

“This is a FIFA World Cup for Qatar, the region and the world, and the products launched today (for this Wednesday) reflect FIFA’s goal of bringing the beautiful game to as many fans as possible around the world.” , declared FIFA General Secretary Fatma Samoura.

Qatari residents will benefit from subsidized tickets, with prices starting at just under US$11 for exclusive category 4 seats, in a bid to fill stadiums for the tournament.

There will also be cheaper accessible tickets for the disabled.

The World Cup, a controversial “football festival”

Fans will also be able to purchase packages to follow their chosen team throughout the tournament, as well as purchase multiple tickets for different matches at the same stadium.

FIFA said visitors should follow travel advice from Qatari authorities and the latest Covid-19 measures will be communicated ahead of the tournament.

“It will be a festival of football where fans will experience the region’s rich culture and history through the platform of football in world-class stadiums, and we look forward to bringing together people from different cultures to experience football at the World Cup.” from FIFA,” added Samoura.

Zanetti: Messi deserves to have a great World Cup 1:46

Questions have continually been raised about human rights issues ahead of this year’s World Cup in Qatar, particularly in relation to migrant workers and laws against homosexuality.

A report published last year by Amnesty International revealed that the Qatari authorities failed to investigate the deaths of thousands of migrant workers, despite evidence that working conditions were unsafe.

Several national teams have already drawn attention to their human rights issues, staging protests in qualifying rounds.

Nasser Al Khater, executive director of the tournament’s organizing committee, insists Qatar has been treated “unfairly” since winning the right to host the tournament 11 years ago.

He promised that the host country would be “tolerant” and “welcoming”.