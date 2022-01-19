Tom Brady explains why he stayed against the Eagles

Getty Tom Brady

Waiting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to seat Tom Brady to a 31-0 lead kept fans pins and needles a lot longer than Sunday’s Wild Card game.

FOX’s Erin Andrews asked Brady about the decision to continue playing “game in hand” despite the potential risk of injury, saying fans were “concerned”.

“They did it. I get it,” Brady said with a smile after a 31-15 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 16. “They have been great all year. It’s good to have them back. Great turnout today, and we will need it next week as well.”

A third or fourth sack couldn’t get Bucs coach Bruce Arians to take Brady out. Then it became impossible to get the 44-year-old quarterback out when the Eagles scored 15 points in the fourth quarter.

Brady then finished off the Eagles with a 9-play, 30-yard drive that ate up 3:34 of time. Before all of that, fans and media pundits ranted on Twitter about Brady staying in the game.

Independent NFL reporter Dov Kleiman attributed it to Brady’s motivation before the Eagles put together a two-touchdown game.

“Tom Brady wins a playoff game by 30 in the same week (Bill) Belichick loses a playoff game by 30… I guess he wasn’t a bit motivated for this one,” Kleiman tweeted. “He’s still in the game up 31-7 with less than 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter for no apparent reason.”

Tom Brady wins a playoff game by 30 on the same week Belichick loses a playoff game by 30… think he wasn’t a little bit motivated for this one? He’s still in the game up 31-7 with less than 12 minutes left in the 4th quarter for no apparent reason. Throwing for a 1st down.. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 16, 2022

Previously, a fan tweeted a thought that probably encapsulated the musings of many other fans.

“He’s 31-0. Why is Tom Brady still in the game getting sacked in the fourth quarter? he wrote.

It’s 31-0. Why is Tom Brady still in the game getting sacked in the 4th Quarter? #Buccaneers — Justin (@ItsCoachiola) January 16, 2022

“Tom Brady is still in this game and taking sacks is indefensible.” another fan tweeted.

Tom Brady still being in this game and taking sacks is indefensible — Ronald Toothe (@_QuoththeRavens) January 16, 2022

Brady the Surgeon

Before Brady’s lengthy stay on the field caused injury fears and the need for a surgeon, the Bucs quarterback surgically dissected the Eagles’ defense with 2 touchdowns and 200-plus yards passing nearly three quarters.

“Once Tom figures you out, you’re in trouble,” Arians said during the postgame news conference. “The wind didn’t affect it at all. It was extremely accurate (and) with the right guys.”





Play



Bruce Arians on 31-15 Win Over the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card Round | press-conference Head coach Bruce Arians spoke to the media following the Wild Card Game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. #TampaBayBuccaneers #Bucs #NFL Subscribe to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers YT Channel: goo.gl/AeDQ135 For more Bucs action: buccaneers.com/ Get the App (App Store): apple.co/2JbjHR8 Get the App (Google Play): play.google.com/store/apps/de… Buy tickets: buccaneers.com/tickets/ Like us on Facebook: facebook.com/tampabaybucc… Follow… 2022-01-16T22:18:48Z

“That was a perfect pass that he threw to Mike for that long touchdown,” Arians added.

Brady hit Evans for a 36-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it 31-0.

Brady threw the ball faster than anyone in the NFL this season on Sunday, according to Next Gen Stats. He recorded an average launch time of 2.17 seconds.

Brady hit his only deep throw of more than 20 yards to Evans, and the veteran quarterback went 6-8 passing 10 or more yards. Brady finished with 271 passing yards for 29-37 and a quarterback rating of 115.2.

“He’s a surgeon,” Arians said.

Brady’s protection is injured

Brady held his own for most of the day except for four sacks, but the Bucs’ offensive line didn’t stay that healthy.

Tackle Tristan Wirfs injured his ankle and tried to get back into the game. He didn’t last long, and the Bucs listed him as out of the game.

Arians said the training staff is “working on that ankle non-stop” after the game.

Center Ryan Jensen was hurt during the Bucs’ second drive of the game but returned to action.

Follow Right Now on Instagram

READ THE ORIGINAL NEWS AT HEAVY.COM

READ MORE: Dana White supports Joe Rogan in the treatment of COVID-19: What is your thought?