Tomateros exploit Bernardino and Charros in the 1st. entry

The tomato trees from Culiacan they recovered the color at home and they exploded to brennan bernardino the opener of charros from Jalisco on the first entry of game 3 of the final of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League (LMP).

no outs

The Tomateros made five (5) runs to Bernardino, who left with no outs.

LEAVES EARLY ❌ Brennan Bernardino of the @charrosbeisbol He leaves the game without withdrawing a single out in the first inning and allowing 5 runs, 4 hits and giving a walk. pic.twitter.com/a8SNk35eZ7 — Rocio Contreras (@CRocioContreras) January 18, 2022

7 races

The Tomateros did Charros, the five (5) Bernardino and two (2) to Manuel Flores the reliever.

FABELA 🔥! #LaMPxSKY With this triple he drove in 2️⃣ runs in this explosive 1️⃣st episode 🔥 #SKYSportsMX#LigaARCO ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/QIC0BRPAg7 – Mexican Pacific ARCO League (@Liga_Arco) January 18, 2022

11 tomato trees

They batted off Charros in the first inning.

End 14-15

Los Tomateros scored six (6) runs in one inning against Charros in the 14-15 LMP final, today they scored seven (7) in one inning.

Image Rocio Contreras.

