Tomateros exploit Bernardino and Charros in the 1st. entry

The tomato trees from Culiacan they recovered the color at home and they exploded to brennan bernardino the opener of charros from Jalisco on the first entry of game 3 of the final of the Mexican Pacific ARCO League (LMP).

no outs

The Tomateros made five (5) runs to Bernardino, who left with no outs.

7 races

The Tomateros did Charros, the five (5) Bernardino and two (2) to Manuel Flores the reliever.

11 tomato trees

They batted off Charros in the first inning.

End 14-15

Los Tomateros scored six (6) runs in one inning against Charros in the 14-15 LMP final, today they scored seven (7) in one inning.

Image Rocio Contreras.

