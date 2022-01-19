Toni Costa kisses her daughter Alaïa on the mouth and it rains strong criticism on networks

Tony Costa is in the eye of the hurricane, after he shared a photograph on his Instagram account in which appears kissing her daughter Alaïa on the mouth, something that provoked severe criticism.

As a result of Adamari López testing positive for covid-19 last week, Toni Costa has been on the lookout for her daughter, In fact, on the same social network, he has shared some of the moments they have spent together, something that his followers celebrated, however, they exploded when they saw the photo of the Spanish dancer kissing his daughter.

“My princess, daddy loves you so much”, Toni Costa wrote at the bottom of the photo, after both shared a reel with which they celebrated the minor’s one million followers on Instagram.

After publishing the controversial photo, some Internet users suggested Toni go to a psychologist because showing affection to her daughter in this way is not “normal”.

“Very beautiful, but Toni: orient yourself with a psychologist who advised that children do not kiss on the mouth and explained why. It’s your daughter, but an expert can explain why,” one user wrote.

“The photo and the relationship between father and daughter are very nice, but I have never liked that of kissing children on the mouth. I respect every dad and every mom, but personally it is a practice that is not done in my house because I do not like it … Nice Tuesday, “added another.

“It is not necessary to kiss her on the mouth to show when you love her It is obvious that she is your daughter and that she adores her”, commented another Internet user.

Despite the criticism, there were those who defended Tony Costa, ensuring that kissing children in this way is an act of pure love.

“If you don’t like to kiss your children on the mouth, ignore the image and that’s it,” another fan of the Spanish dancer advised those who criticized Toni for the kiss. “People are not happy with anything, let others raise their children as they see fit and take care of your own. Toni, don’t listen to bad comments”, “People are never happy with anything. Blessing”, “What a connection of love and complicity they have”, “What a beautiful photo it looks like a postcard Toni you are the best dad in the world”, were some of the positive comments.

Since Toni Costa announced her breakup with Adamari López, in May of last year, both have focused on maintaining a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter Alaïa, which is why they have been seen together on social networks on several occasions. each one has shown that the happiness of the minor is their priority.