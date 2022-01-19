Tragedy in the Pinal dynasty? Alejandra Guzmán gives a surprising statement by Silvia Pinal

Mexico City.- After the health problems in the Pinal dynasty, the famous rock singer, Alejandra Guzman, just to surprise to his millions of fans Instagram, with a unexpected statement about Silvia Pinaldid one happen tragedy?

How will it be remembered, ‘La Guzmán’ and her family went through hard times at the end of December and the beginning of 2022, because in come the joy They revealed that Pinal was hospitalized because she suffered a drop in blood pressure, after which they did a coronavirus test to which she surprisingly tested positive, on December 23.

After this, the concerns around the family were thousands, which increased after it was revealed that the daughter of Enrique Guzman She also tested positive shortly after, it was even said that she was hospitalized and seriously ill, which was quickly denied on her social networks.

Now, the family is once again in the public eye, as the mother of frida sofia shared a photo on his Instagram account, in which he appears next to the first actress of Televisa, from the living room of his home, which is full of large plants, while planting a tremendous kiss on the cheek.

Along with this image, the interpreter of Queen of Hearts shared a powerful message, in which he highlights that his mother’s health is like that of an oak tree, with great force, given that at 91 years of age he came out of covid-19 without setbacks and continues to overcome his pressure problems that on two occasions They took her to the hospital.

