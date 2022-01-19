Tripadvisor’s Most Popular Global Destination in 2022 is…

Mexican tourist destination, among the best in the world 0:29

(CNN) — Tripadvisor says a 20th-century fishing village that has become a global hotspot for high-end travel in the 21st century is its most popular destination in the world for 2022.

The travel platform has just launched its Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2022: The Best of the Best Destinations.

While ultra-modern Dubai takes the top spot, it’s not the only destination in the Middle East. And this year’s list ranges from European stalwarts to coveted tropical and desert getaways.

The 10 most popular destinations in the world

Here are the overall top rated and Tripadvisor places for 2022:

1. Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. London, UK

3. Cancun, Mexico

4. Bali, Indonesia

5. Crete, Greece

6. Rome, Italy

7. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

8. Istanbul, Turkey

9. Paris, France

10. Hurghada, Egypt

Why Dubai?

“Dubai, an ever-popular spot, has been slowly climbing the ranks of Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards in recent years, and now, in 2022, it takes the crown of number one most popular destination in the world,” he said. Justin Reid, Tripadvisor’s director of media, destinations and travel, in an email to CNN Travel.

“Dubai is an ultra-modern city that has it all: golden beaches, world-class restaurants and magnificent hotels. Since the Travelers’ Choice Awards are based on reviews of places to visit, stay and things to do in destinations, ranking as Best in the World means a destination has earned stellar reviews from travelers across all of its tourism sectors,” Reid said.

“Despite the effects of the pandemic, Dubai continued to attract visitors from far and wide over the past year, and has stood out as their favorite place to go in a year when they really needed some excitement,” he said.

For people who want to join the crowd in Dubai this year, the entry rules can be a bit tricky and it depends on where you are coming from.

The United Arab Emirates, of which Dubai is a part, has opened tourist visa applications to vaccinated travelers from all countries, plus a dozen African nations.

Passengers arriving in Dubai from most countries are required to submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival, but that is reduced to 48 hours for arrivals from select destinations.

As of January 18, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) put the travel risk for the United Arab Emirates at Level 3, or “high” risk for covid-19. The CDC makes weekly updates to its classifications.

Top 10 fashion destinations in the world

The hot destinations category is for the locations that showed the most year-over-year growth in a combination of positive traveler reviews and ratings for lodging, dining, and things to do. These are the top 10:

1. Majorca, Spain

2. Cairo, Egypt

3. Rhodes, Greece

4. Tulum, Mexico

5. Dubrovnik, Croatia

6. Ibiza, Spain

7. Natal, Brazil

8 Arusha, Tanzania

9. Goreme, Turkey

10. Santorini, Greece

The Mediterranean basin as a whole performs quite well in this category with seven entries, with sun-kissed destinations dominating.

The 10 most popular destinations in the United States

America’s favorite gambling city tops the US list for 2022, and warm-weather getaways are clearly a big draw for Tripadvisor users:

1. Las Vegas, Nevada

2. Oahu, Hawaii

3 Maui, Hawaii

4. Key West, Florida

5. New York

6. New Orleans, Louisiana

7. Savannah, Ga.

8. Miami Beach, Fla.

9. Nashville, Tennessee

10. Sedona, Arizona

Meanwhile, the island of Hawaii, the largest island in that state, is the #1 trending location in America for 2022.

Other categories

Along with its broader categories, Tripadvisor also features favorites in special categories. The best are:

Foodies: Rome, Italy

Outdoor Enthusiasts: Arenal Volcano National Park, Costa Rica

Skiers: Zermatt, Switzerland

City lovers: Dubai

Sunseekers: Cancun

How locations are chosen

According to Tripadvisor, the selections honor the locations that are the most popular with its reviewers.

The methodology took into account the quality and volume of reviews during the period between November 1, 2020 and October 31, 2021, “to select destinations that consistently provide the best overall experience for travelers,” it said.

Click here for more information on Tripadvisor.