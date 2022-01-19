types of apps that you should not have on your mobile

The pandemic may have made us overly attached to our electronic devices. And it is that being locked up for so long has caused us to spend too much time in front of screens. Our mobiles, tablets and computers have entertained us, occupied our minds, and saved us from absolute boredom in quarantine, but not only that, but they have also carried out social work by bringing us closer to those we had far away and creating a whole network of initiatives supportive. But now that the pandemic has given us a break, it’s time to return to the analog world, and a mobile addiction should not be an impediment to enjoying real life.

This 2022 may be the year in which we finally overcome the pandemic. Beyond the new variants, everything seems to be returning to the coveted normality and moving away from the atypical “new normality” that they unsuccessfully tried to sell us. The beginning of this new year gives us the perfect excuse to close one stage and start another, full of purposes and illusions, and one of them may be detoxifying ourselves from the devices that steal our time and hinder us from achieving our goals.

To free ourselves from the hook to our mobile, it is not necessary to completely do without it, but rather learn to use it more consciously. Photo: Getty Creative.

It is believed that mobile phone addiction affects 28.5% of Spaniards between the ages of 18 and 65, according to data from a Rastreator study. It is an increasingly frequent condition that can represent major social and emotional problems.

First of all, what we must do is a self-diagnosis. We all know which applications take up the most time and which we do not use, being fully aware of it.

Social networks

The dangers of social networks are already popularly known. But also now Instagram or Tiktok use highly advanced algorithms that make custom content appear on our screens according to our tastes and interests. In addition, they are the perfect tool to put our mind completely blank when something worries us or we have a bad day. The problem? They are dangerously addictive.

To free ourselves from this attachment to our mobile, it is not necessary to completely do without it, but rather learn to use it more consciously. Seeing how much time we use it and thinking about what we could have spent those hours or minutes on is a good exercise to start with.

Also, despite how ironic it may seem, there are applications that can help us combat our addiction to others, such as Forest. With its motto “Concentrate and live in the present”, this application aims to help us temporarily disconnect from the mobile to focus on the most important things in life.

If you find that you are unable to moderate your time on these apps, you can try deleting them from your device or ultimately delete your account.

Beware of subscriptions.

You must bear in mind that maintaining certain applications costs money, as well as time, so it is legal for many of them to earn part of that money through subscriptions. If you have subscribed, you pay for them, but you no longer use them, first cancel the subscription and then delete the application. Remember that you can always subscribe again if you need the service or your interest resurfaces.

useless apps

If your intention is also to free up space on your device, you should know that there are some useful applications that only serve to perform some basic function that your mobile phone probably already has.

This is the case, for example, of the flashlight application or the QR scanner application. They are usually free, but if your device already has them integrated, why would you want more? Also, precisely because they are free, some come with ads that are really annoying.

If you think you spend too much time on your mobile, this is the time to free yourself from this burden.

The other side of the coin

