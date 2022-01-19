UBS analysts predict a “crypto winter” with further crashes in digital currencies and explain why

Bitcoin’s price fell below $40,000 this month for the first time since August 2021.

Bitcoin and the crypto market in general could be on their way to entering a losing season from which they would not recover for years, analysts at UBS bank warn, explaining the factors that are making digital assets less attractive.

One of them is the expectation that the Federal Reserve -the central bank of the United States- is tightening its monetary politics this year to restrain inflation in the country. A rise in interest rates would undermine arguments that bitcoin is a hedge against rising consumer prices, analysts said in a letter to clients on Friday, cited by Business Insider.

Faced with this possible scenario, the price of bitcoin fell earlier this month below the $40,000 for the first time since the beginning of August 2021.

The monetary stimulation carried out by the Federal Reserve in 2020 and 2021 was a key factor in the growth of digital token prices at that time, so a reversal of this policy would certainly affect the value of crypto assets, experts say, who predict a “winter in the crypto market”.

The last ‘crypto winter’ occurred in December 2017, when the price of bitcoin fell from the $20,000 per unit to less than $4,000 in a matter of weeks and did not recover for a year.

Another factor that UBS analysts say could put pressure on the market is the growing view among investors that Bitcoin is “not a better currency” as its volatility and limited supply make it not very flexible.

Another problem is purely technological and consists of the insufficient scalability of the bitcoin ‘blockchain’, that is, the lack of capacity of the system to adapt to the growing number of transactions.

In addition, there is the problem of regulation: The highly speculative businesses of the crypto market continue to be in the crosshairs of regulators, who seek to protect the consumer and financial stability.