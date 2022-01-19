UNAM created its first virtual operating room for medical students in a pandemic

The virtual operating room of the UNAM was developed by the Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (Photo: General Directorate of Social Communication UNAM)

The Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology (ICAT) of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) presented the first immersive laparoscopic simulator for medical students.

The future doctors of the Maximum House of Studies will be able to continue their surgical training despite the COVID-19 pandemic that since March 2020 has limited such practices.

Fernando Pérez Escamirosa, a member of ICAT’s Intelligent Systems Group and head of the project, assured that now the residents they will be able to return to operating rooms even though surgeries have been largely canceled to avoid contagion by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to Escamirosa, this tool is already enabled for cholecystectomy simulation or gallbladder removal, but can be adapted to other surgical procedures.

The UNAM virtual operating room seeks to return students to the operating room despite the cancellations due to the pandemic (Photo: General Directorate of Social Communication UNAM)

The programming lasted almost a whole year, but it was possible thanks to the computer engineer, Eduardo Ruiz, who he modeled it in 3D to make it look like a real one. It all started, they described, as an operating room to perform some small cutting or transfer tasks.

“We were in the operating room, measurements and photos of all the devices were taken. Photogrammetry techniques were used to apply textures, so that it was a scenario that enveloped you, so that you really felt that you were inside the operating room”, explained Ruiz.

In addition, the simulator has a real scenario in which even the distractions faced by a surgeon can be integrated: sound of monitors, the voice of the nurse or a telephone ringing, among others.

For now, the simulator consists of 3D glasses, as well as two sensors for handling medical instruments, and has already been launched in the surgery area of ​​the “Federico Gómez” Children’s Hospital of Mexico.

UNAM created its first virtual operating room for medical students in a pandemic (Photo: General Directorate of Social Communication UNAM)

Currently, they are 35 students from the laparoscopic surgery area in said nosocomio those who use the simulated. This, according to those responsible, allows them to continue their practices without having the risk of getting infected.

“They needed to be pre-trained and this simulator is a good tool to do it,” explained the head of endoscopic surgery at the Children’s Hospital, Ricardo Ordorica Flores.

David Medina Alvarez, a student at the UNAM School of Medicine, described the tool as user friendly and, above all, with people from Medicine who are not very familiar with the Engineering or Computing environment.

“I recommend the use of these types of tools and trainers, because they allow a person to have a first contact with these procedures without using many resources or even being in front of a patient,” he said.

Among the future plans of those responsible for the project, it stands out to expand its capacity so that it can be used by more people, in this way it will be possible to achieve surgeon and anesthesiologist interact at the same time.

The virtual operating room of the UNAM will soon be able to be played by two users, surgeon and anesthesiologist (Photo: General Directorate of Social Communication UNAM)

Through a bulletin, Universas reported on the future of face-to-face classes at its campuses, and determined that the activities that were already enabled in the Face-to-face modality continue to be carried out in this way, they must also respect the authorized capacity and the established measures, such as the use of face mask.

Furthermore, he reported that the health situation will be evaluated prevailing for the January 24 and it will be that day when I make known to the whole university community the additional measures it will take before the start of the 2022-2 semester.

