Universal Studios gives two free days to Latin Americans, how to access?

Universal Studios has surprised tourists at the beginning of the year with offers of two free days at the amusement parks for Latin Americans. Without a doubt, this is a strategy to boost the economy after the December holidays.

The Universal Studios offer will be active for a limited time and, as mentioned before, it is only active for tourists from Latin America. It consists of the purchase of a 3-day package, with which the park gives away 2 additional days for a total of 5 to enjoy each game and experience.

It must be taken into account that the acquisition of tickets can be made from January 13 to May 5, 2022 and be used until December 15 of the same year, on any date to be chosen at the time of purchase.

Also, according to the page, the tickets can be used on non-consecutive days within eight days from when the first ticket is activated.

The packages that must be purchased for this offer to be activated can be the 2-Park 3-Day Park-to-Park or 3-Park 3-Day Park-to-Park.

https://www.universalorlando.com/web-store/en/us/park-Tickets?days=3&adults=1&children=0&flr=0

Prices vary by day and season, there are packages that can cost from 260 dollars, plus tax. To know the exact price of the ticket during the period you want to visit, you can find the daily value in the store on the website.

It should also be noted that once the ticket is purchased, it is non-refundable and non-transferable, and must be used by the same person every day. “Enjoy three incredible parks, including Universal’s Volcano Bay theme water park. Plus, you’ll find incredible hotel, dining, and entertainment options within the community. Universal Orlando Resort is the ideal destination for your next vacation”, indicates the page to invite its tourists.

