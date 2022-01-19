Unpublished VIDEO of Vicente Fernández SINGING with Hugo Chávez in Venezuela comes to light

Vicente Fernandez He is and will be an icon for the Hispanic culture. His great career took him all over the world, like on that occasion when he visited Venezuela. It recently came to light video by Chente singing with the president of that country, Hugo Chavez, who was a fervent admirer of the music of Vicente Fernández.

Hugo Chavez He always declared himself a fan of Mexican music, the president of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, called Don Chente the Titan of music, who humbly accepted the compliment singing side by side with the president in 2012. A year later Hugo Chavez lost his life cause of cancer.

