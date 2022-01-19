Unpublished VIDEO of Vicente Fernández SINGING with Hugo Chávez in Venezuela comes to light

Vicente Fernandez He is and will be an icon for the Hispanic culture. His great career took him all over the world, like on that occasion when he visited Venezuela. It recently came to light video by Chente singing with the president of that country, Hugo Chavez, who was a fervent admirer of the music of Vicente Fernández.

Hugo Chavez He always declared himself a fan of Mexican music, the president of Venezuela from 1999 to 2013, called Don Chente the Titan of music, who humbly accepted the compliment singing side by side with the president in 2012. A year later Hugo Chavez lost his life cause of cancer.

On that occasion in 2012, Vicente Fernandez was recognized with a medal of merit by the Venezuelan people from the hands of the president Hugo Chavez, who also received a guitar given to him by Charro de Huentitán. The Miraflores Palace in Caracas witnessed that occasion in which Chente pleased the president singing side by side with him.

The presentation of Vicente Fernandez in the government palace of Venezuela, it caused a lot of controversy in those years because it was known that there were problems between the people and the president. What put Chente in the eye of the hurricane for having attended.

This is the unpublished VIDEO of Vicente Fernández SINGING with Hugo Chávez in Venezuela

The theme that former President Hugo Chávez began to sing was “It’s a shame that you’re someone else’s” and immediately Chente continued singing with him, surprising the cabinet and guests who were at the ceremony. Throughout Latin America, the talent of Vicente Fernandez but, this was one of the last times he set foot in those latitudes.

Too bad you’re a stranger and I can’t give you

The best I’ve got

Too bad it was late and I don’t have a key

to open your body I’m sorry you’re a stranger

The forbidden fruit that I never ate

Too bad I don’t have you

Because to the same sky

I would make you climb for someone like you

By God, who left everything

you look like a star

no more smiling

This is the video of the visit of Vicente Fernandez to Venezuela singing with Hugo Chavez: