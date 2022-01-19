Urdangarin, husband of the Infanta Cristina of Spain, photographed walking hand in hand with another woman

The cover of the magazine with the revelation

The Spanish Monarchy has suffered a new shock today: Iñaki Urdangarin, husband of Cristina de Borbón, youngest daughter of King Juan Carlos I, has been photographed walking hand in hand with another woman. The images, published exclusively by the magazine readings, were taken on January 11 on the French beach of Bidart.

Urdangarin spent the Christmas holidays with his wife and children in Vitoria, a city in the Basque Country from which it originates. After Three Kings Day, the brother-in-law of King Felipe VI moved to the French Basque town where he has been photographed.

Iñaki Urdangarin, handball player, and the Infanta Cristina they got married in Barcelona in 1997. They were always considered the perfect couple. until were involved in a corruption scandal in 2011, the so-called ‘Noos case‘. The court that judged them in Palma de Mallorca exonerated the Infanta but sentenced Urdangarin to 6 years and 3 months in prison. He entered the Brieva prison (Ávila) on June 18, 2018, where he remained until January 2020, when he was granted the third prison degree.

Marriage has always been considered an example of resistance, unity and love. When the Noós case broke out, Urdangarin’s partner in that company leaked emails detailing relationships between the Infanta’s husband and other women.

Despite everything, the Infanta was always in love and by Urdangarin’s side. Even the possibility of divorce was even suggested to him of the former player of the Spanish handball team, to which he refused. She stayed by his side and even accepted that her husband was removed, on December 12, 2011, from the acts of the Palacio de la Zarzuela, because his conduct was considered “not very exemplary”.

Now it has transpired that Cristina de Borbón and her husband they had been in crisis for a long time. Even that, despite maintaining contact and meeting from time to time -like this past Christmas-, he lived in Vitoria, where he took care of his mother.

Although at first it was said that the woman with whom Urdangarin walks was a model from Alava, at the end of the afternoon it has transpired that in reality it is Ainhoa ​​Armentia, a lawyer from Vitoria with whom the husband of Infanta Cristina works in the law firm Imaz y Asociados de Vitoria since he got the third prison degree.

Although the Royal House has not wanted to comment, The eldest son of the couple, Pablo, has simply said that “these are things that happen” and added “that the subject will be discussed within the family”.

The Infanta Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarín, on a walk through Barcelona

What is most surprising is that the images have not been “stolen”. That is, these are not photographs taken with a telephoto lens. Moreover, in some of them Urdangarin is even seen looking at the camera. In addition, the walk takes place in daylight on a small beach in a town where ‘royal’ marriage is common.

Some analysts suggest that Urdangarin wanted those photos to be taken and made public, a way of making it clear that her life is on a different path than that of the Infanta Cristina.

From the environment of the Infanta Cristina, as reported by the magazine Hello!, it has been reported that “she already knew, that she is calm and that she only cares about her children”. Cristina de Borbón would have even spoken by phone with her father, the King Emeritus, hours before the magazine was released.

In 2007 the Royal Family had to accept the divorce of the Infanta Elena and Jaime de Marichalar. Then a statement was issued in which, to avoid talking about divorce or separation, the already famous expression in Spain was used “temporary cessation of their marital cohabitation”.

