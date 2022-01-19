Vela and Chicharito will play the inaugural tournament in Coachella, from February 10 to 19

LOS ANGELES — Mexican Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez’s LA Galaxy announced today the details of the inaugural tournament to be played in Indio, California, from February 10-19, in which the guests LA Galaxy II, DC United, LAFC of also Mexican Carlos Vela, New York Red Bulls and Seattle Sounders FC, without access to the public.

“We are excited to add a new preseason competition that will help grow soccer in an area of ​​Southern California known for entertainment,” said LA Galaxy President Chris Klein. “We are grateful to Empire Polo Club, Goldenvoice and AEG for helping bring soccer to the Coachella Valley.”

Getty Images

The fields of the Empire Polo Club, one of the best venues for outdoor sporting events, are home to the famed Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and the Stagecoach Festival.

“It is important for our team to compete against quality opponents as we prepare for the start of the 2022 MLS campaign,” said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney. “The Coachella Valley Invitational accomplishes this goal and we are delighted to be participating in the inaugural edition of this competition.”

Tickets for the Galaxy’s preseason games at Dignity Health Sports Park against the New England Revolution on February 5 and DC United on February 19, which are included in LA Galaxy season ticket memberships, already are for sale to the general public.

Additionally, the Galaxy will host Toronto FC on Saturday, January 29 and Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Wednesday, February 16 in preseason games behind closed doors at Dignity Health Sports Park.