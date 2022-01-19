Veterinarians in bovine medicine guarantee the quality of Spanish meat

Anembe defends that farms are more SMEs than macro farms

Submitted.- The Spanish Association of Veterinary Specialists in Bovine Medicine (Anembe) guarantees that the livestock companies it advises constitute true standards of quality and technology. In this sense, today he sent a letter to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, demanding his determined support for the sector.

These companies produce healthy products at affordable prices thanks to their continuous investment in technology and applied veterinary technique for more than five decades. The quality of beef is not linked to the exploitation model, but rather depends on other factors such as breed, age, diet, etc.; factors that influence both intensive and extensive.

They consider it important to clarify that the term “macro farm” is associated with a farm with great benefits, when the reality is that right now the sector is working to the limit so as not to generate losses. A farm with 500 dairy cows needs to keep 1,000 live animals to give a living wage to 10 people, which is closer to the concept of an SME than a large company.

They also insist that veterinarians are guarantors of the quality of the products with our service and advice, not only in the private sector, but also in the public sector as officials in slaughterhouses, livestock areas, customs, industries and ministries.

On the other hand, when talking about promoters of artificial meat, they say that they are macro-companies that seek to reduce traditional livestock farming. As health professionals, they warn that the health consequences, such as allergies or intolerances, are still unknown in artificial meat.

Here you can read the letter that the Association has sent to the President of the Government.