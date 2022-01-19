Vigil in memory of woman who died after being pushed into the subway

Elected officials, including Mayor Eric Adams and Lt. Governor Brian Benjamin, gathered Tuesday in Times Square for a vigil to remember Michelle Go, the woman who died after being pushed in front of a train last weekend.

Police authorities say the man responsible is being held for the attack for no reason.

Mayor Adams posted a message on social media about the vigil.

“The death of Michelle Alyssa Go and the fear felt by our AAPI community (Asian community) breaks my heart,” the mayor wrote.

“I recommit to ending this kind of fear. We must stop crime. We must help those facing mental health issues,” the message continues.

“But we must unite our city and not let divisions tear us apart,” Adams concludes.

Another social media post about Go’s reminder was posted by Evelyn Yang, wife of former New York mayoral candidate Andrew Yang.

“Times Square vigil for #michellego who left too soon. Thank you @jdschang for the beautiful portraits that lit up the city tonight ❤️🙏. Let your light continue to shine and help #StopAsianHate,” Yang wrote.

The organization that manages Times Square also posted a message on networks about the event.

“Tonight in #TimesSquare, we come together to mourn, remember and honor the life of Michelle Go, who was killed in Saturday’s senseless subway incident. As we make sense of what happened, we know there is work to be done.” to create a safer New York City for all,” the message read.

Manhattan Borough President Mark D. Levine also posted a message online about the vigil.

“A huge crowd tonight in Times Square for the mourning vigil for the loss of Michelle Go,” Levine wrote.

“A memory and celebration of his life. And a call to action, so that all people of all backgrounds feel safe and people in crisis get the services they need,” the message continues.

