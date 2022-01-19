Vigil in Memory of Woman Who Died After Being Pushed Off Train Tracks in New York – NBC Bay Area

Family and friends will hold a vigil in San Francisco on Tuesday to remember the woman who lost her life after being pushed onto the train tracks at a New York subway station.

The vigil for Michelle Go, 40, who was born in Berkeley and grew up in Fremont, will be held at 6:00 p.m., in Portsmouth Square, known as the heart of Chinatown, at Clay and Kearny streets, according to publications. on social networks.

The event is organized in cooperation with the New York non-profit organization Asians Fighting Injustice, a group dedicated to fighting the rise of hate crimes in New York City. In an Instagram post, interested volunteers are asked to message @_dearcommunity to offer their support.

“We are in mourning and will heal with our brothers and sisters on the East Coast,” the post reads.

Go’s family released the following statement after her death: “We are in shock and mourning the loss of our daughter, sister and friend. We hope that Michelle will be remembered for how she lived and not just how she died.” a beautiful, bright, kind and intelligent woman who loved her family and friends, loved traveling the world and helping others. His life was taken too soon in a senseless act of violence, and we pray that he receives the justice he deserves. Thank you for your condolences. We ask the media to please respect our privacy during this very difficult time.”

Go was pushed onto the train tracks at the Times Square station on Saturday, police said, just over a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and reach the homeless in the streets and trains of New York City.

The man believed to be responsible fled the scene but turned himself in to transit police a short time later, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at a news conference.

Go was waiting for a southbound R train around 9:40 a.m. when she was apparently pushed, according to police.

“This incident was unprovoked and the victim does not appear to have had any interaction with the subject,” Sewell said.

Police on Saturday night identified the suspect as Simon Martial, 61. Martial, who police say is homeless, was charged with second-degree murder.