Vucetich told me Monterrey is better than any in Europe: Romo

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, NL / 19.01.2022 13:49:00





louis romo became a reinforcement scratched, a Mexican player with aspirations of going to Europe, but by agreeing to reach the gang, received a call from someone who not only congratulated him, but also pointed out the wonders of his new team.

And it is that Victor Manuel Vucetich He called Romo and told him that Monterrey was a better team than any of those in Europe, so he had made a good decision to leave Blue Cross and get to the Sultan of the North.

“I already spoke with him (Víctor Manuel Vucetich) on the phone, he is one of the people who has marked me in the race, he also made me consolidate in Querétaro he gave me the captain’s badge, is very close to me on the personal issue, I already spoke with him and we have a pending dinner”.

“I told him between jokes and jokes ‘if someone can tell me the history of this institution, it is you, I hope you tell me everything and surround me with what it means to arrive in Monterrey and I think you are an authorized voice to be able to do it,’ yes It’s nice that people who marked my career as a child and the teacher ‘Vuce’ have already been linked to Monterrey in a professional way, it’s something very nice”, he told Multimedios in an interview.

What Vucetich told him

“He marked me and told me you did very well, Monterrey is much better than any team in Europe, well except for the big ones, but it’s much better than all the others, so you’re going to be fine, a great city for you, for the family and your children, it was made available for whatever it takes,” said Romo, very grateful for the words of King Midas.

Romo, who was called Cabrito as a child, hopes to be a historic player in this club where he arrives, where there was controversy, because many fans did not want the departure of Carlos Rodríguez, who today already has two goals with the Machine.

“I really would love to get closer to what (Jesús Arellano) achieved, I always think about leaving history and that more than they would compare you to a guy like him, I have to give my best, I have to make an effort. I hope to meet all the expectations that I believe are high and I am going to try, I am going to fight to the fullest and I hope to achieve it”, he commented.

– Information from Multimedia/ José Manuel Elgueta –

​