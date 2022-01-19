Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Wednesday, January 19

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Your house of friendships and all kinds of relationships are now illuminated by the presence of the Sun in your eleventh house. It is time to work and cooperate with those who work alongside you. You will enjoy getting involved in community activities or projects. Your social life intensifies. Lucky numbers: 48, 1, 13.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Now you reorganize yourself to be able to move forward successfully since the position you reach will be very important to you personally. You will acquire new responsibilities, especially in your work area. Relationship with authority figures is favorably emphasized. Lucky numbers: 18, 2, 25.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Every new experience will be one of intellectual enrichment under the energy of the Sun. It is necessary to break with the routine and begin to experiment in everything that you have not dared to do until now. Matters related to the law are also emphasized and, above all, they benefit you. Lucky numbers: 34, 47, 29.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Your senses are exalted with the entrance of the Sun in your eighth house, which will lead you to a great transformation in the psychological aspect. A part of you dies to make way for a new person. Expect very important changes in your life. It’s time to discover what really makes you happy. Lucky numbers: 11, 3, 28.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Leo, if you are married or joined to someone, take advantage of the fact that the Sun enters your house of marriage to closely examine that relationship and resolve conflicts that may be affecting it. Group activities are encouraged and working with others on any project will be beneficial. Lucky numbers: 51, 20, 8.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

The Sun now drives you to finish everything you have left unfinished. Focus on producing more, especially when it comes to work. You now have people by your side who will demand more of you, which will create some conflicts between them, but you on your own. Lucky numbers: 31, 29, 10.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You will feel free to express yourself without fear of what they will say. The Sun, in your fifth house, fills you with a lot of positive energy. Nothing and no one can stop you from doing what you want. You will be in the ones to have fun and get the best out of life. Do not forget your obligations, fulfill them first. Lucky numbers: 16, 28, 15.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

The Sun, in your fourth house, emphasizes everything related to your intimate life and the people who are very close to you, such as family. A new house could be on the agenda, taking into account the wishes of those you love. Past conflicts come to light for you to realize that you can overcome them. Lucky numbers: 33, 47, 5.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

The presence of the Sun in your house of communication indicates that it is time to listen, to pay attention to what others have to tell you. You will get involved in all kinds of activities and those things or activities completely different from what you have done so far will call your attention. Lucky numbers: 40, 32, 19.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

You will like to get involved in social activities where you will be the host and you will like to make a good impression. With the Sun in the house of money and both material and spiritual values, it is time to analyze if what you are carrying out in your life is really what satisfies and suits you. Lucky numbers: 50, 8, 11.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

The Sun enters your sign today to fill you with new energy and recharge your batteries for the whole year. The personal becomes more important to you. You will project yourself very confident and you will express yourself freely, so you will be able to make a good impression on other people. Congratulations! Lucky numbers: 7, 30, 21.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

The energy of the Sun in your 12th house leads you to accept and work with your strengths and weaknesses so that you can make positive changes in your life. It is imperative that you take time to meditate and resolve those traumas that may still be affecting you emotionally. Lucky numbers: 6, 4, 22.