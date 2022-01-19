Watch the first trailer for the new Disney+ series

“Moon Knight” arrives, the new Marvel and Disney + 0:49

(CNN) — In the spectrum of Marvel heroes, don’t expect Oscar Isaac to be a Moon Knight in shining armor. At least, that’s what we can gather from the intense first trailer for the Disney+ series “Moon Knight,” which premiered Monday night.

The series, according to Disney+, tells the story of Steven Grant, played by Isaac, a man who “becomes plagued by blackouts and memories of another life.”

“Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge on them, they must navigate their complex identities as they plunge into a deadly mystery among powerful gods. from Egypt,” reads a synopsis.

Ethan Hawke and May Calamawy also star in the series.

Isaac serves as the show’s executive producer.

The trailer has undeniable undertones of a psychological thriller, in particular, with a darker tone than some of Disney+’s previous Marvel series. Whether the actual series mirrors the trailer remains to be seen.

But Disney+ is probably betting that Marvel fans can’t resist Moon Knight.