“We are very happy”: Irina Baeva reveals the date of her wedding with Gabriel Soto

Within the framework of the premiere of “Divided Love”, the new Televisa telenovela produced by Angelli Nesma Medina, Irina Baeva, which is part of the melodrama starring her fiancé Gabriel Soto, exclusively for “Wake up America”, He talked about the wedding plans he has with the actor.

And it is that even though the couple was engaged since October 2020, they have not been able to reach the altar due to various circumstances, including the restrictions derived from the covid-19 pandemic.

“The truth is that it has been a long time, the issue is precisely the covid, the whole situation is still complicated, but now, this year it will definitely be”, mentioned the pretty blue-eyed.

The actress explained that she and Gabriel Soto, between each of their calls, are taking the time to review every detail of the ceremony, as well as refine the list of guests.

“We are already with the preparations, we are recording at the same time, so we are just starting, seeing places, everything already, and above all the subject of my family, we are already seeing how they can come to Mexico, we are already solving it. I think that in the middle of this year the wedding will finally take place, we are very happy, “he said.

Irina Beva and Gabriel Soto want a wedding with Russian and Mexican traditions

For Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto make it a priority for their wedding to have a mixture of the two traditions: Russian and Mexican, in order to make all the guests feel comfortable.

“We want to do a fusion like the Mexican wedding with a little bit of the Russian wedding, so we are trying to put together the menu so that it has elements of one thing and another,” added the 29-year-old actress.

After putting their relationship to the test and pausing their marriage plans, everything seems to indicate that Gabriel and Irina will finally arrive at the altar in 2022.