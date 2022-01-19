What does it mean for the Apple world and its ecosystem that Microsoft has bought Activision

It was the technological news of the day, probably of the year, and that we are in January. Microsoft has bought Activision and that makes us wonder what it means for Apple and its ecosystem. There are a lot of moving parts, from Apple Arcade to the users themselves that are worth taking a close look at.

The gulf between casual gaming and consoles

When a purchase as significant as Activision-Blizzard happens, it is important to look at the market as a whole so as not to lose perspective. Newzoo’s report for the global gaming market in 2021 is a good starting point as it gives us a picture of how the industry is doing.





The first thing we must understand is that the gaming market (only video games, no hardware) is very heterogeneous. It has a multitude of platforms or access routes, which, as the graph shows, is divided into three large blocks: mobile, console and PC. Within mobile we also have the tablet and on the PC the games via browser. What is clear from this chart is that mobile gaming will account for more than half of the total market in 2021.

Mobile accounts for almost twice as much as consoles and more than twice as much as PC. It should also be noted that it is the only one of the three great platforms that grows, to 4.4% with respect to the previous year. The sale of console games falls by 8.9% and on the PC it is stagnant.

An App Store that dominates mobile gaming and the addition of Apple Arcade

Now that we know the distribution of the “pie” of games, it’s time to move it to the Apple ecosystem. The App Store billed $52.3 billion in 2021 worldwide, $37.3 billion for the Google Play Store, according to Statista. Together they capture more than 95% of the total mobile market, being more than half of Apple.

That is, the Apple App Store bill 29.7% of the global video game market. It is important here to distinguish between what the App Store bills and what Apple takes as a commission, the rest being revenue for developers. In any case, a very significant part of the total market passes through the hands of Cupertino.

Apple’s approach to gaming is the casual market, much more lucrative and expanding than consoles or PCs.

Seeing these figures and behavior in the market, the fit of Apple Arcade is logical. Launched as a service giving access to a selection of games, their focus remains the casual user. Games adapted for short sessions, where the iPhone allows you to play anywhere thanks to its portability and connectivity.

It is undeniable that the casual game is the one that dominates the cake, with the addition that it is the fastest growing of all platforms. This has been implicitly recognized even companies like Activision itself, as it has been quite successful with the fun Call of Duty: Mobile.

Everything indicates that Apple is going to continue with its mobile and casual game mastery strategy, reinforced with Apple Arcade. We do not see any clear steps in the direction of the market hardcore or game consoles/PC. The Apple TV strategy is content to offer the best experience on the largest screen in the house, without going into the world of video games beyond Apple Arcade despite the rumors.

Lowering Microsoft acquisition to users





It’s tempting to think that Apple has to get its act together and dedicate efforts and acquisitions to have console level games on their devices. More when we see how Microsoft will be the final owner of Digital Legends, recently acquired by Activision. Let’s remember that Digital Legends is a Spanish studio located in Barcelona that attended the presentation of the launch of the App Store in 2008, together with Steve Jobs.

For users, there should be no short-term changes. The purchase must still pass the approval of the authorities. But it is foreseeable that Microsoft will decide to prioritize titles that reinforce its Game Pass.

Although this would have its good side: being able to play from Safari or any browser on an iPhone, iPad or Mac. This is precisely the way that Apple suggests to developers who they do not want to adapt their streaming game services for the App Store. Just like Epic will do with Fortnite and GeForce NOW at the end of January.

Apple continues to view the hardcore gamer market as a niche where little can be done. And it is content to advance the casual market, while Microsoft and others explore cloud services.