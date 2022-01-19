When am I going to die: Scientists find the answer in the eyes

What would you do if you knew when you were going to die? Maybe you would decide to repair some earrings in your life, or spend your last moments next to the people you love the most, or give free rein to your desires or instincts… The truth is that scientists developed a way to find the answer to the question of “when will I die” in the eyes.

Researchers from the Center for Eye Research Australia at the University of Melbourne, Australia, and the Department of Ophthalmology of the Guangdong Academy of Medical Sciences, in China, developed an artificial intelligence algorithm to verify that the eyes are the window of the soul, as the poets said.

Analyzing more than 130,000 retinal images from more than 500,000 participants aged 40 to 69 from the UK Biobank, a large government study, developed a way to determine the differences between a person’s biological age and the actual biological health of the eye, which they called the “retinal age gap”. But they also found that each year of difference between a person’s actual age and their biological age represents a 2% increased risk of death from any cause.

However, the largest gaps, with differences of three, five and 10 years between biological age and retinal age, were significantly associated with up to a 67% higher risk of death from specific diseases, such as chronic conditions.

“Our findings indicate that retinal age gap could be a potential biomarker of aging that is closely related to mortality risk”, so this method could be useful for personalized medical interventions, the authors wrote in research published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

“The retina offers a unique and accessible ‘window’ to assess the underlying pathological processes of systemic vascular and neurological diseases that are associated with increased risk of mortality,” wrote Dr. Mingguang He, Professor of Ophthalmic Epidemiology at the University of Melbourne. , and lead author of the study.

And while more research is needed on this method of medical diagnosis, the researchers believe that this type of non-invasive eye testing can help patients make decisions about their overall health.

