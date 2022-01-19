Which National League team do you think was better reinforced to face Clausura 2022?

2022-01-19

The wait is over, this Wednesday begins the Clausura 2022 tournament of the National League. The teams made their investments and looked for the best players to face the new championship.

The team that was reinforced the most was Platense with up to 12 registrations. The sharks want to get out of the last place in the standings. In the 2021 Apertura only add six points in 18 matches.

The shark counts for the new tournament with signings such as Jorge Castrillo (Real Spain) Joshua Nieto (Genesis San Lorenzo) Roger Iscoa (Marathón) Rafael Zúniga (Olimpia) Byron Rodríguez (Marathón) Derek Ciru (Tiburones FC) Elías García (Atlético Choloma) José Canelas (Royal Society) Jorge Francisco Ojeda (Argentine) Álvaro Klusener (Argentine) Federico Maya (Argentine) Francisco del Riego (Argentine).

The one that was also reinforced a lot was Victoria, the Jaiba wants to continue in the first division and for the Closing they brought players of the caliber of Allan Banegas, Harold Fonseca, Marco Tulio Vega, among others.