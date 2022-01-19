Who is Eugenio Pizzuto, the Mexican player?

January 17, 2022 1:28 p.m.

the race of Eugenio Pizzuto will have to take another course since the whole of the Lille of France decided to terminate or put an end to the contract of the Mexican in common agreement given the few opportunities he had in the first team. This was confirmed by the same account in Spanish of the France League.

Eugenio had a contract with the Lille from Ligue 1 until 2025 and it was one of the future bets of the French team, however, the constant injuries and the lack of a good recovery have prevented the player from showing his quality at 100%, a situation that caused noise at the national level, since he joins the races of Jose Juan Macias, Diego Lainez and Santiago Munoz as cases of players who went young to Europe but they did not end up exploiting their careers in a good way at the start.

According to a sports portal, the Mexican he played his last game with the fourth division affiliate after recovering from an injury that kept him out for several months, said situation required surgeryHowever, the player was never able to receive an opportunity as such in the first team, although he can say that he won Ligue 1 against PSG.

Who is Eugenio Pizzuto, Mexican midfielder?

Eugenio Pizzuto is a Mexican soccer player born in San Luis Potosí, was born on May 13, 2002 and plays as a midfielder, academy player for Club Pachuca and currently has no team. Pizzuto arrived at Club Pachuca in 2018, where he has been part of the sub-15 and the Third Division of the Tuzos. In January 2020, he made his debut in the Copa MX, entering at minute 58 for Efraín Orona in a 1-1 draw against Venados de Mérida.

On January 25, 2020, he debuted in Liga MX wearing number 248, coming on as a substitute at minute 58 for Franco Jara in a 3-0 loss against Club León, unfortunately, 8 minutes later, suffered a fibular fracture and ankle dislocation, which caused him to leave the pitch in tears. Said injury was the same one that has been causing him problems and that he cannot continue his career in the best way.

Could Pizzuto return to Mexican soccer?

Rumors grow and point out that Chivas from Guadalajara could contact him due to the lack of good Mexicans in the country, the herd would seek to repatriate him, but we would have to wait to see Pizzuto’s intentions since returning to Europe would look complicated if he returns to Mexico, so the wait could be until February 1 registration closes.

How much would someone in Liga MX have to pay you?

According to various sources Eugenio Pizzuto He earned 53,000 euros a year with Lille de France, which is equivalent to just over 60,000 dollars a year, which would end up being about 1.2 million Mexican pesos. Being a fairly accessible amount for several teams in the MX League, so his return would not look so far-fetched.