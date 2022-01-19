Why a trust for Punta Catalina? Antonio Almonte responds

the minister of Energy and Mines, Anthony Almonte, pointed out today that the intention of the escrow from Catalina Point is due to the interest of preserving it as property of Condition Dominican.

“It is to protect as property of the State to Punta Catalina. The escrow it is a mechanism that allows the separate preservation of the heritage that has been entrusted in this case Catalina Point”, indicated Almonte.

“By being contributed to the Fiduciary Banreservas by the contract, this patrimony is separated from the personal patrimonies or from other activities of the Banreservations. And also of the trustor in what refers to other functions or activities”, said the minister.

Being interviewed on the show “The question”, Anthony Almonte, assured that the trust does not imply a transaction between the State and private sector.

“It is a trust exclusively for administration, especially financial of Catalina Point (…) The trust does not mean, in any way, a contract or transaction between the State and the private sector. Where is the private sector? There is no contract. This is not a contract between the State and the private sector,” he said. To the mountain

The Minister from Energy Y mines reiterated that in opposition and today in the government opposes the sale or privatization of the thermoelectric .

“I was opposed and I am opposed to the sale of Punta Catalina. And I am not promoting the sale of Punta Catalina,” he stated.

other motives

Anthony Almonte clarified that the liquidation process of the Dominican Corporation of State Electric Companies (CDEEE) It also forced the creation of said escrow.

“The liquidation process of the CDEEE, which was the one he had inside himself Catalina Point I was leaving her in the limbo legal. Because already the CDEEE is disappearing and Ministry of Energy and Mines has no competence to do commercial activities, “he said. To the mountain.

“There were two paths. We left her as one company for Actions either or the we shielded from influences policies and clientelists. Constituting a escrow that gives the financial administration to a bank of the Condition same. And it guarantees the flow of benefits to the Condition through the Ministry from tax authorities. And dedicates a specialized team to the day-to-day management of Tip Katherine”, he indicated.

“A way to guarantee, to preserve, that asset, to shield her from the influence from the politics and preserve it in the hands of the State to Punta Catalina. The technical committee is made up of personalities that the president of the Republic if you want you can make a decree and remove them. They don’t own anything. It is a committee that will work with a contract that establishes its limits and powers.”