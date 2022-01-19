With a tiny orange swimsuit, Ana Bárbara boasts a marked abdomen at 51

Los Angeles United States.- Undoubtedly, Ana Barbara She is one of the most successful Mexican singer-songwriters and also one of the most stylish artists in the entire industry. This is demonstrated with each look that he uses in his public appearances, or in images that he shares on social networks.

Click here and discover more information about Tribuna Sonora on our Google News page

This Tuesday, the 51-year-old potosina surprised her more than 2.7 million followers of Instagram by publishing a series of photographs in which he boasts the tremendous swimsuit of two pieces that he used in the Beach and that earned him thousands of compliments, admiration and applause.

This look that she used to enjoy her recent vacations consists of a fitted swimsuit in white and orange. This garment, in addition to attracting attention for being so small, attracted attention for revealing the incredible marked abdomen of the also driver.

Of those moments when you thank the almighty and the universe, the blessed rays of the sun, “wrote the famous.

By itself, the outfit was already stunning, however, the singer took it to another level with the way she styled it. The sister of Emerald Ugalde she wore her hair down and opted for an elegant and sober beach hat.

With this outfit, Ana Bárbara showed that she is not afraid of flirty combinations, and that she knows how to put her own stamp on everything she wears. It is certainly not only ‘The gang queen’, but is also an icon of fashion and beauty.

Source: Instagram anabarbaramusic and El Universal