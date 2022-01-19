Woman obtains a court order to prevent disconnection of her husband with covid from an artificial respirator | News Univision United States

In just 48 hours, the wife of a 55-year-old patient being treated for covid-19 managed to get a Minnesota state judge to order the hospital to kept him connected to the ventilator Artificial Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
On January 11, doctors at Mercy Hospital, located in the northern Minneapolis suburb of Coon Rapids, informed Anne Quiner that her husband, Scott Quiner, would be removed from the ventilator and that she supported him to continue alive.
Anne Quiner decided to present a lawsuit the next day against the doctors and the hospital where her husband had been treated for COVID-19 for more than two months, according to court documents and a GoFundMe page Quiner’s family set up a few days ago.
“In the absence of a court order preventing the defendant’s Mercy hospital from turning off the ventilator, my husband will die,” reads the anchor page.
Infected, without vaccines and hospitalized
On Tuesday, October 30, Scott Quiner, who was not vaccinated, tested positive for covid-19. At that time, he was admitted to a hospital in Waconia, a city located southwest of Minneapolis, with critically low oxygen levels.
Quiner required deep sedation because his oxygen levels were not improving. Doctors then decided to put him on a respirator.
However, on November 6, Waconia hospital decided to transfer Quiner to the Mercy Hospital ICU. His family was informed that the transfer would be carried out to provide him with the medical attention he required, including the assistance of a ventilator.
It was on January 11, almost two months after being hospitalized, when the doctors of that institution informed Anne Quiner that her husband would be removed from the ventilator in 48 hours, that is, on Thursday at noon.
So far it’s unclear why doctors at Mercy Hospital decided to take the patient off the ventilator. A spokesman for Allina Health, which runs Mercy Hospital, declined to comment on Quiner’s treatment when sought by the newspaper. Washington Post, citing patient privacy, but defended his medical care in general.
Anne Quiner filed a petition the next day in a Minnesota court seeking a temporary restraining order for stopping doctors from turning off her husband’s ventilator.
On January 13, approximately an hour and a half before After the doctors planned to disconnect the device, a judge granted Quiner the order that her husband remain connected.
Last Saturday, Scott Quiner was airlifted to a hospital in the state of Texas that the family did not identify.
Quiner’s attorney, Marjorie Holsten, told Washington Post via email that Scott Quiner’s new doctors have fed and hydrated him in addition to giving him “the right types of medications that (the hospital) Mercy would not provide.”
Holsten added that on Tuesday, Scott Quiner was communicating with people by blinking, nodding and shaking hands.
“He is recovering, although he has a long way to go,” said the lawyer.