Works in the Nuclear Medicine area of ​​Juan Ramón Jiménez

Juan Ramon Jimenez Hospital.

The Governing Council of the Junta de Andalucía has taken into consideration the resolution of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS) declaring the emergency of the contracting of a set of works in the Juan Ramon Jimenez University Hospital of Huelva for an amount of 437,483.17 euros.

The Board has reported that these actions include the reform and expansion works of the sterilization zone for the adequacy of care for patients infected with Covid-19. Reference is also made to the drafting of the basic and execution project, project management and coordination in matters of safety and health during its preparation.

In the works, the expansion of the remodeling tasks of the Nuclear Medicine service for the adequacy of patient care for Covid-19 in PET-CT studies, as well as the drafting of the basic execution project, medical management and coordination in matters of safety and health during the preparation of these works.

In total, the extensions and reforms in the Sterilization Center and in the Nuclear Medicine service of the hospital represent an investment close to €1.6 million, within the framework of the Health Infrastructure Plan that the Andalusian Government is undertaking in the Juan Ramón Jiménez University Hospital.

The Andalusian Executive has highlighted that in its plan to modernize health infrastructure “in 2021 it invested more than 111.8 million in the province of Huelva, which represents ten times more than what was allocated in 2020″.