Writer Gabriel García Márquez has a daughter named Indira Cato

A part of the intimate life of the Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez was kept secret according to his own will: he had a daughter named Indira Cato, two relatives of the Nobel Prize for Literature confirmed to The Associated Press on Monday.

Indira is a 31-year-old Mexican woman, who bears the surname of her mother, the Mexican writer and journalist Susana Cato, journalist Gustavo Tatis Guerra revealed on Sunday in El Universal de Cartagena, the same newspaper in which Gabo worked for the first time. the journalism.

“Indira decided to carry her mother’s last name, with the dignity of someone who forges her destiny by hand. He has never claimed the surname of García Márquez, for whom life was not enough to recognize him and give him his surname,” Tatis wrote.

Until now it was public that Gabo had only two children: Rodrigo and Gonzalo, product of his marriage to Mercedes Barcha Pardo, who died in Mexico in August 2020.

The existence of his daughter Indira was known to the family, where the reserve was maintained even after the writer’s death in April 2014.

“It’s news that doesn’t take us by surprise as a family,” Shani García-Márquez, the writer’s niece, told the AP.