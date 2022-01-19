Xavi gets ‘wet’ about the renewal of Araújo and the continuation…

In addition to about Ousmane Dembélé and his renewal, Xavi Hernández discussed other important issues at a press conference. The technician also spoke about the expansion of Ronald Araujo, whose contract ends in 2023 and wants a significant salary increase to continue. The man from Terrassa made it clear that the Uruguayan central defender is key to the team and urged the club to reach an agreement with him as soon as possible.

“Its continuity is a priority. Has a winning and positive character. It is important that you reach an agreement. I am very happy with Ronald’s performance. His commitment and attitude is appreciated”, he affirmed. In relation to the future of some members of the squad, he also got ‘wet’ with what could happen with Dani Alves for the next campaign, since the Brazilian is not assured of his continuity .

“It will be a performance issue. Dani is performing very well. After losing against Madrid everything looks black, but Dani is a very important player. It will be until the end of the season and then we will decide“, he commented, without ruling out the possibility that the winger will continue for another year. Right now, the ‘8’ has signed until the end of the course, but if the coach ends up happy with him, he may be signed for an additional year.

The egaresen also spoke of the possible reappearance of Martin Braithwaite against Athletic this Thursday and the ‘inconvenience’ of Memphis Depay, who is doubtful for the clash. “Martin is doing very well. We’ll see if it makes the list for tomorrow. It has shortened recovery times. He is a player who can have minutes and can help us a lot. Afterwards, Memphis has a little bit of annoyance and we’ll decide tomorrow. Ansu, Jutglà or Ferran Torres can play,” he reported.

Midfield Rotations

On the other hand, he announced rotations for the center of the field, implying that Pedri or Nico González, substitutes in the Clásico, could start from the start. “Each match is different and rotations will have to be made. We have a lot of high-level midfielders and it’s a luxury for me. Being able to decide. To choose the starting eleven is not only the performance of the last game. It is very positive to have so many options.”

Despite talk of possible changes in midfield, Sergio Busquets is expected to remain untouchable in the eleven. Xavi came out in defense of the captain after the criticism of him for his role in the Super Cup and made it clear that he is indisputable. “Sergio is essential for me. It is clear that he made a mistake and he knows it. He is an unquestionable player. He is a very important piece in the game’s gear. We have to avoid counterattacks and transitions. If the team is together, Busquets is the best in the world in his position“, he highlighted.

He also referred to Ansu Fati, author of the goal against Real Madrid a few days ago. The Barça coach praised his versatility and admitted that he will continue dosing him to find his best version after the months off. “Ansu has practically spent his entire career as a ‘9’, but he also adapts very well as a winger. You have to dose him so as not to lose him again. He was very good in the Super Cup. It has a star. He is a spectacular footballer and for me it is a luxury to have him,” he recognised.

tricky opponent

Finally, he analyzed Athletic, rival in these round of 16 Cup, and clarified that it will be a very complicated match. “Analysing Athletic, they are a very intense rival. They have one of the best Spanish coaches. They demand a lot from you when the ball comes out and on second balls. They come out quickly on the counterattack. They are one of the best generations of Athletic in recent times. years. It will cost, but it will be very attractive. The draw was not favorable, but we want to go far in this competition“, he finished.