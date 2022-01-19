Xavi Hernández and the forceful answer about the future of Dembelé in Barcelona

2022-01-19

One of the topics that continues to be talked about in the environment of the FC Barcelona is the future of Ousmane Dembele. The azulgrana team has already made him a renewal offer, but the Frenchman still does not accept.

Coach Xavi Hernandezspoke about the case of Dembele and he has been very forceful with the position that the club has: Either he renews or he leaves.

Xavi has made it clear in the press conference prior to the duel of the Barcelona in Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao.

“Either renew or we will find a way out. In the end, the club has decided that if it does not renew, a solution must be found. We have to do what is best for the club. We are in a situation where we have to stop cold. Mateu Alemany has been talking with him and his representatives for five months”, Xavi said about Dembele.

In relation to whether the French soccer player will be taken into account this Thursday for the cupbearer duel, Xavi He replied: “Tomorrow we will decide. It is not a pleasant situation for anyone, but what is clear is that the interests of the club prevail here”.

Also, they asked Xavi Hernandez The reasons why Dembelé does not want to renew his contract with him Barcelona.