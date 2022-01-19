Xavi Hernández and the forceful answer about the future of Dembelé in Barcelona

2022-01-19
One of the topics that continues to be talked about in the environment of the FC Barcelona is the future of Ousmane Dembele. The azulgrana team has already made him a renewal offer, but the Frenchman still does not accept.
Coach Xavi Hernandezspoke about the case of Dembele and he has been very forceful with the position that the club has: Either he renews or he leaves.
Xavi has made it clear in the press conference prior to the duel of the Barcelona in Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao.
“Either renew or we will find a way out. In the end, the club has decided that if it does not renew, a solution must be found. We have to do what is best for the club. We are in a situation where we have to stop cold. Mateu Alemany has been talking with him and his representatives for five months”, Xavi said about Dembele.
In relation to whether the French soccer player will be taken into account this Thursday for the cupbearer duel, Xavi He replied: “Tomorrow we will decide. It is not a pleasant situation for anyone, but what is clear is that the interests of the club prevail here”.
Also, they asked Xavi Hernandez The reasons why Dembelé does not want to renew his contract with him Barcelona.
“But he tells me he wants to continue, that’s a question for him. I couldn’t have been more clear. It has not disappointed me. It is a very complex case,” he said.
More quotes from Xavi:
Dani Alves and his work
“I think he is performing very well. After losing a Clásico, everything is black. I think Dani is a very important player”.
Decision making in attack
“You have to be responsible to decide how the ball is used. Don’t lose it easy. Sometimes you have to know how to play with the marker too. From three quarters up I don’t mind losing it. Back, no.”
The rules in the locker room
“We already talked a lot at the time. Respect, work, solidarity. There is a coexistence regulation that I have passed on to the players. I think we are doing well there. In the matter of values, there is no problem. You can win draw or lose, but in values, the team leaves the skin.
Braithwaite’s return
“It’s very good. Tomorrow we’ll see if we can get him on the list. He is very professional and I think he can help us a lot”.
About San Mames
“I have the best memories of that field. They treated me so good. I have a fantastic relationship with the club and with many players from that club. I have admiration for that club, I think they do things very well and have things very clear. There is always a phenomenal atmosphere there”.
Optimism
“I think we are seeing positive things, but we have to improve the results”.
The site of Ansu Fati
“It can be adapted to the band and the center. Let’s see how he is physically. You have to dose it. He was very good in the Super Cup. He has a star, he has a goal. You can make a difference in each match. It is a privilege to have it, almost almost, one hundred percent”.
What match do you expect against Athletic?
“The game at the beginning of the season serves as a reference for us. He has one of the best coaches in recent years. A very intense rival, very aggressive. They demand a lot, especially at home. They come out very well against. It may be one of the best batches of Athletic in recent years. They work very well. A single party, makes it very attractive. Going far in this competition makes us excited”.