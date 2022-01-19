Xavi Hernández: If Dembélé does not renew, a way out is sought for him

Midtime Editorial

Barcelona, ​​Spain / 19.01.2022 07:20:12





The things have been put back tense between Barcelona and Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman, or at least his agent, has refused to renew with the Barça team because they are not willing to pay him the salary requested by his representative, which has totally stalled the negotiation for weeks. Xavi Hernandez, who has reiterated on more than one occasion the confidence he has in the French becoming a crack, gave his last word on the subject prior to the Copa del Rey commitment that they have this week.

In the press conference prior to the duel that the Catalans will face against Athletic Bilbao, corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, Terrassa assured that if Dembélé does not want to continue in the team, the priority from Barca will find him a new team.

“I don’t want to disrespect anyone. The message is clear. Either renew or look for an exit solution. (…) We are in a complex, difficult situation. If he does not renew, the club must find a solution. We cannot be in this situation. We have waited a long time. Mateu (Germany) has been in talks for five months and we can’t wait any longer.”

On the other hand, when questioned about why the Frenchman does not renew, Xavi gave his version of the events around what Ousmane has told him in recent meetings: “He tells me he wants to stay. Ask him.”

Finally, contrary to the rumors that have emerged from some Spanish media, the coach ruled out leaving Dembélé eating on the bench until July arrives and, with it, the player leaves for another team as a free agent. “That It is not a situation that is contemplated. Either renew or find one come outto. Or one thing or the other. The one you told me is not contemplated.”