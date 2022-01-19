Xiaomi recorder is updated, so you can change the recording quality

Do you have no way to natively record calls on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO? The Xiaomi recorder is really useful forto record data before any important communication.

And thanks to the MIUIes team, from here you can access the link to download version 1.9.75.9. We tell you what new features it brings and how to improve the quality of the recordings.

New Recorder app update

It should be noted that if your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile does not incorporate a recorder by default, you can always go to the Google version (download here), which also allows you to transcribe to text.

The new version of the Xiaomi recorder includes a series of improvements that correct errors such as not stopping recording after a call on hold or after hanging up, as well as not showing the link to the file of the recorded call in the notification bar. Stability on Android 12 phones has also been optimized.

On the other hand, if you want to improve the voice quality of the recordings, you should know that there are three recording formats:

CCA : compressed audio format with low quality loss and stable bitrate

: compressed audio format with low quality loss and stable bitrate MP3: you can choose between three quality modes, high (at a variable bitrate of 192 kbit/s), normal (at a variable bitrate of 100 kbit/s) and short (at a variable bitrate of 75 kbit/s)

(at a variable bitrate of 100 kbit/s) and (at a variable bitrate of 75 kbit/s) WAV: Uncompressed audio format, 16-bit/44.1 kHz quality.

You must bear in mind that if you record at WAV quality and make many calls, the space will be reduced due to the size of these files, up to 10 times larger than MP3 files at normal quality, and in long calls the files can weigh several gigabytes.





From Mundo Xiaomi we recommend you to record at AAC quality. AAC, also known as “mp4 audio”, records stereo calls encoded with the discrete cosine transform algorithm and offers greater efficiency than MP3 in terms of file size and quality. These calls are recorded at 128 kbit/s/44.1 kHz; however, its quality equivalent is analogous to a 256 kbit/s MP3 file.

Cover image | Pexels (Andrea Piacquadio)