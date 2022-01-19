Xolos had 7 positives for covid-19; they postpone duel against Puebla of J3

Midtime Editorial

Because the Club Tijuana registered 7 positives to covid-19, the Puebla and Liga MX announced that the meeting between both clubs will not take place on January 21 as scheduled.

The positives were confirmed by the Baja California team in addition to Liga MX, which detailed that 160 tests performed to players of Xolos, the Strip, Toluca and Mazatlan Infections were only registered in the first.

“The Tijuana Club has so far presented seven infections to covid-19 in the first team, people who are already isolated and under constant medical supervision. For this and based on the agreements of last December 23 his match against Puebla It will be rescheduled on a date and time to be confirmed,” it can be read in a statement.

Official Statement | On the rescheduling of the J3 Match against @xolos ???? Click here to read all the information?????????#LaFranjaQueNosUne???? — Club Puebla ???? (@ClubPueblaMX) January 19, 2022

there will be refund

Meanwhile, the Strip clarified that fans will be able to request a refund, although if they want to save it for when the match is played, it will still be valid; added that will announce the new date on their official channels.

“We regret the inconvenience that this modification may generate for the restricted community and the general public, however, The refund process will be available for those who want to do it“, it reads.

